The former Hibs and Nottingham Forest manager is back in the game.

A former Hibs and Nottingham Forest manager has returned to football at an English Football League club.

Colin Calderwood was manager at Easter Road between 2010-2011. His first term in charge ended with the club in 10th and he didn’t last a full season at the Hibs helm, as he was sacked in November 2011, having won just 12 games out of 49.

Prior to joining the club, Calderwood had led Northampton Town to promotion in 2006 before doing the same at Nottingham Forest. The former Scotland international has also been assistant manager at Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Most recently with Southampton, Calderwood has now returned to Northampton Town as their technical director, where Kevin Nolan is the manager currently. Speaking on the appointment, chairman Kevin Thomas: “We are delighted to welcome Colin Calderwood back to the club.

“Colin needs no introduction to supporters, his vast knowledge, experience and contacts are a huge asset and he has worked with Kevin Nolan before when both of them were at Newcastle United. Kevin credits Colin with being a big influence on his career. Kevin was very keen to work with Colin and we are thrilled he is coming back to the club having been working in the Premier League this season.

"Colin's focus initially will be as part of the coaching staff, on the training ground on a day to day basis, but as we move forward in the medium term he will begin to step away from the day to day to head up all of the club's footballing operations, including overseeing the recruitment work."

Nolan said: "It is the perfect appointment. I can't stress how delighted I am. I worked with Colin at Newcastle, I got on really well with him there he is someone who will support me on and off the field, he will be part of the coaching staff initially but he will also look to help me and the club with the off the field work as we move forward.

“He knows the club, he knows what we need to do to help support the Board of Directors and the staff to continue to take the club forward as they have managed to do so well over the last few years. I am really looking forward to having Colin next to me and he forms an excellent addition to a strong technical staff.

“He will be great for me, great for the other staff and great for the club. To have someone with that experience and that quality will be perfect for all of the coaches we have and will help with their development too."

Calderwood added: “I am really pleased to be back. The role here really appeals to me on a number of levels and while I will be out on the training ground initially, I will transition more and more towards the Technical Director role as we move forward and I have been taking my qualifications with that in mind.

"My overriding priority is to support Kevin Nolan at all times and that is very important. I know Kevin well, I have been really impressed with him both as a person and a manager and he is someone who has been on a really good learning curve as a coach and a manager at different levels of the game. I feel I can help with the club's progress in the short, medium and longer term.

"Hopefully I can bring my experience and contacts and the knowledge I have picked up over my career to help a really talented coaching staff in Ian Sampson, Marc Richards and James Alger in their development too.

"As everyone will know, I have a lot of affection for the club and I am really pleased to be back."