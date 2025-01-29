Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The player is formerly of Hibs and is attracting interest south of the border, including from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs star is said to be in the sights of Sheffield Wednesday in the latter stages of the transfer window.

It’s been a quiet window overall for the Easter Road club but they made their first move this week. Alasana Manneh has signed from Odense to beef up David Gray’s midfield in a window where engine room duo Jake Doyle-Hayes and Nohan Kenneh have moved on to pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs players of the past could also be on the move and one of them is Harry Clarke. He spent part of 2022 on loan at Easter Road and while he didn’t stick about for long in Leith, his loan had fans keen for a permanent deal after his temporary stint, following a goal plus two assists from the back.

Instead, he returned to parent club Arsenal six months into his 18-month loan and moved to Stoke City, then onto Ipswich Town where the defender has helped them into the Premier League. Now a move back to the Championship could beckon at Sheffield Wednesday, it has been reported.

The Star state claim Sheffield Wednesday interest “has been formalised as they look to strike a deal to bring him in until the end of the season.” It’s added “Wednesday are not the only club to have pressed on with their interest and that they face very heavy competition from other Championship clubs in the battle to get Clarke signed on.”

Then-Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney knew the Easter Road side had a player on their hands. He said at the time: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward. In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”