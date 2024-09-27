The former Hibs pair have signed new deals | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The pair were at Hibs together and Premiership boss rumours have been rife

A former Hibs pairing have ended speculation over their futures by penning new deals with their current club.

Scott Brown is currently the manager of Ayr United and had been fiercely linked with becoming the next boss of St Johnstone. The Premiership side are looking for a new manager after the sacking of Craig Levein with the former Hibs and Celtic midfielder one name reportedly targeted for talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since retiring from the game, Brown has embarked upon a career in management, where Whittaker has been within his coaching stable. Having started out together at Hibs, the former Rangers right-back followed Brown to Ayr United earlier this year, where the Honest Men are now in the midst of a promotion push from the Championship.

It has been reported that Brown pulled out of the running for the St Johnstone gig after initial talks with the Perthshire side. He and Whittaker have now signed new deals to stay with Ayr until 2027, with a blunt club statement reading: “Ayr United can confirm that Scott Brown & Steven Whittaker have signed extended contracts at Somerset Park until 2027.”

Brown made a name for himself as a combative midfielder, coming through the Hibs ranks before going on to have a trophy-laden career at Celtic, finishing up at Aberdeen. Whittaker was emerging on the scene at Hibs around the same time as Brown, but he opted for Rangers as his next move.

Whittaker returned to Hibs for a second spell after time at Norwich City and ended his playing career at Dunfermline Athletic. Both men were regularly capped for Scotland.