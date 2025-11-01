The striker swapped Hibs for West Ham United earlier this year.

A former Hibs talent has signed a new contract with West Ham United until the summer of 2028.

There are a number of Scottish talents who have opted to try their luck south of the border, one of which is Josh Landers. He left Hibs in January after four senior outings for West Ham and his impact was instant, the teenager hitting double figures for the U18s side and helping the them lift the Premier League Cup.

He has been elevated to the U21s ranks and already sits in double figures for club and Scotland youth ranks this season. Landers has now been rewarded with a long term contract at West Ham United and admits the start to his time in claret is something he could only have dreamed about when his chance after Hibs came out.

The forward said: “It’s great, it’s what you want. That was the goal when I came in January, to start well and then hopefully, within a year or so, earn a new deal. I’m buzzing. This is what you dream of, isn’t it? To come down, settle in quickly and then be offered something new so soon. It’s been the ideal start to life at West Ham. It’s been both a physical and tactical test.

“Everything’s quicker, you’ve got to be sharper, more clever, cleaner with everything you do. I’m really enjoying it so far this season. Scoring goals obviously helps and we’ve got a good group. I also like that the Under-21s calendar has more fixtures, with games on Tuesdays and Fridays. That’s what you want!

“Everybody’s dream is to play in the Premier League; that’s the main goal. In the short term, I just want to keep scoring and working hard. If I keep doing that, the opportunities should come, and when they do, you’ve got to take them.

Why West Ham United have offered striker new deal

“With a new manager in, everyone’s trying to impress and show what they can do. In football, you don’t get many chances, so you’ve got to make them count.”

Academy manager Kenny Brown has been pleased with the way the Hibs academy product has adapted to West Ham life. Brown added: “When you bring such a young player in, they don’t usually hit the ground running. But Josh has been scoring goals from day one and has been a real threat throughout.

“He’s got a strong presence, and centre-forwards like him are hard to find. He knows where the goal is, and his work ethic is outstanding, anyone who’s watched him play can see that. It’s infectious having someone like that in your team. He never gives in, chases everything and, at the end of the day, he’s a striker, he wants to score goals. That’s what he’ll be judged on, and he’s doing exactly that. He’s still young and has a lot to develop, but knowing he’ll be doing that here over the next three years is really pleasing.”