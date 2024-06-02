Former Hibs player signs with English Football League strugglers

Colchester United finished third bottom of League Two last season, narrowly avoiding relegation out of the Football League (Pic: Getty)

The ex Arsenal, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth stopper has singed a two year deal at Colchester United.

Former Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey has signed a two year contract with English Football League strugglers Colchester United.

The 29-year old, who spent 18 months at Easter Road between 2021 and 2022, was a free agent having been released by English League One champions Portsmouth. The former Arsenal and Plymouth Argyle stopper is the first summer signing for The U’s.

Macey will link up with former Pompey gaffer Danny Cowley, who he worked with at Fratton Park. Colchester finished 22nd out of 24 teams in England’s League Two last season, just three points ahead of the bottom two sides Sutton united and Forest Green Rovers who were relegated out of the Football League.

After his signing was confirmed, Macey said: “ Speaking to Danny and Nicky, and others about the club, and there’s definitely a real positive vibe around the place. I’m excited to be a part of that and hopefully have a successful season.

“League Two is wide open this year. You don’t have the giants that were involved last season, so that’s exciting for everyone. League Two typically is a league where everyone can beat everyone on their day, but I’m really excited that it seems wide open.” Watch the full interview with Matt below.”

