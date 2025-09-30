The 38-year-old carved out an impressive career that started at Hibs.

Hibs are amongst the clubs to have been sent a poignant message by Steven Fletcher after the striker called time on his career.

The 38-year-old had briefly been linked with a return to Easter Road this season, where he started his career with 52 goals in 189 games, the most appearances he made for any club. Fletcher has spent the last couple of seasons helping Wrexham up the English Football League ladder but after leaving the Red Dragons at the end of the 24/25 term, has now retired from football.

After Hibs, Fletcher moved south to play for Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City before returning to Scotland at Dundee United. He was capped 33 times by Scotland and also had a short stint in France with Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille. The likes of Hibs, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday and the national team have all been thanked in his retirement announcement.

He said on social media: “After a lot of thought, I feel the time is right to retire from football. It’s not an easy decision because this game has been my life since I was a boy, but I know in my heart it’s the right moment to close this chapter. When I look back, I feel nothing but pride and gratitude.

“From starting out at Hibs to the journeys with Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Dundee United and finishing at Wrexham every club has shaped me and given me memories I’ll never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported me along the way your passion and backing meant the world. Pulling on the Scotland shirt was also one of the greatest honours of my career.

“To represent my country and share the pitch with so many talented lads is something I’ll always treasure. Those moments stay with you forever. I owe so much to all my managers and coaches, who taught me lessons not just about football but about life, and to every team-mate I’ve shared a dressing room with I’ve been lucky to call so many of you friends.

Steven Fletcher message after retiring from football

“But above all, I want to thank my family. My wife and kids have been my biggest strength through all the highs and the tough times too the moves, the injuries, the sacrifices. I also want to give special thanks to my mum and my sister, who have been there for me every step of the way, and to my agent Scott Fisher, who has guided and supported me throughout my career.

“None of this would have been possible without their love, loyalty and encouragement, and I’ll always be grateful. Football has given me more than I ever dreamed of, and I step away with a full heart, proud of what I’ve achieved, and excited for whatever comes next.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has been part of my journey. Fletch!”