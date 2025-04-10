Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debate has stemmed over whether the former Hibs man could be a surprise Scotland inclusion.

A Premiership boss has continued to bang the drum for one former Hibs star to become a Scotland player.

Currently in Steve Clarke’s camp, the likes of John McGinn, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous are regular call-ups. Josh Doig is on the fringes as he continues development in Italy but one other former Easter Road ace who should be in the mix come summer friendlies with Iceland and Lichtenstein is Simon Murray, who scored 14 times in 28 Hibs appearances.

He’s been back at Dundee for a second spell this campaign. Following on from a prolific stint with Ross County, the 33-year-old hit the 20 goal landmark by netting in a 2-0 win against St Mirren at the weekend. Boss Tony Docherty can’t see why the striker wouldn’t be under consideration for a national team call. Lyndon Dykes, James Wilson and Che Adams are amongst other options for boss Clarke.

Former Hibs star backed for Scotland

There was also a telling nod from the Dundee boss that few others eligible for the national team are scoring at the rate Murray is now. Docherty said: "Simon's responding to it, he's scored seven in seven, which is outstanding at any stage of the season. He is now up at 20 goals, and that's the reason why the question keeps getting asked about a Scotland selection. Why not when you've got somebody banging in the goals with that regularity and looking constantly at the top of his game at the moment?

“I don't even think about age when I look at Simon, because I look at his athleticism and I look at his fitness levels. I look at his sharpness and I really don't think that age should come into that. Simon's a player that's always improving and takes age out of it a lot of players these days do blossom as they get older.

"His game understanding now, his awareness, he really does listen to the information we've given him in terms of how to improve, and how to preserve that energy a wee bit more by playing more centrally. You shouldn't judge him on his age. Gauge him in the way he looks in a game, and at the moment he's the fittest boy. He's sharp and is in real top nick now.

"Simon doesn't have a day off, he's always working at his game, and he's getting the rewards for that. I just think a suitable reward for his efforts would be a Scotland call-up. I'm not the national team manager, but we've not got many strikers that are hitting that form at the moment."