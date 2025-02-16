Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star also counts Tottenham and QPR on his CV of clubs alongside Hibs.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs man has sealed his next move in football - with the help of some former Easter Road faces.

Luke Amos left Hibs this winter amid limited playing time in David Gray’s side. He has now signed a deal in Australia with A-League club Perth Glory for the remainder of the 24/25 campaign, with an option to extend that stint into next campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amos started his career at Tottenham and was a bright prospect in the Spurs academy before going on to play 95 times with QPR. After time at Loftus Road he joined Hibs in the Nick Montgomery era, playing 15 times in 12 months before his exit.

Now a coach at Tottenham, Montgomery and former Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre have been on hand to provide some advice about life down under, with both having extensive spells in Australian football. Time at Spurs and QPR has also been deemed key to his life after Hibs.

The midfielder said: “I’m just looking to play football, to get out there and show what I can do. This group of players is growing and coming together and I’m delighted to be a part of that. I’m so hungry to do well. There were four Aussies at my last club [Hibernian], plus Adam Le Fondre and they all spoke really highly of the A-League.

“I’ve seen what the A-League can do for players’ careers and as soon as the opportunity to come to the A-League came about, it was something that I was very keen to do. I cannot wait to get going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glory Football Director Stan Lazaridis added: “Luke has a great pedigree having developed through the Academy system at Spurs and then established himself at Queens Park Rangers. He was highly recommended to us by Nick Montgomery [current Assistant Head Coach at Tottenham Hotspur and former Hibernian Head Coach] as a player whose profile really fits [Glory Head Coach] David Zdrilic’s style and we’ve been pursuing him for three months.

“He’s played at a very high level throughout his career to date and we’re very confident that he will be a big asset for us as we look to continue to improve between now and the end of the year. Luke can operate as a number six, or a box-to-box number eight, he’s technically very good, retains possession really well, has a great passing range and will provide that forward thrust which we’ve been missing at times this season.

“Should he impress for us, as we expect him to do, the club has an option to extend his contract for another year.”