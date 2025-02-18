The Millwall player and former Hibs star could have a big part to play in the race for European football.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says his former Hibs star is hitting top form after a tough campaign to date.

Kevin Nisbet left Hibs for Millwall in 2023 after a goal-laden spell at Easter Road but endured an indifferent first campaign at the Den. He left Millwall for a loan at Aberdeen at the start of this season but again has found consistent form hard to come by.

Nisbet has now netted in back-to-back games, securing Scottish Cup progress vs Dunfermline and then netting in a long-awaited Aberdeen win, coming against Dundee. It lifts the Dons into third with the likes of Hibs hot on their heels in pursuit of European football.

Thelin says the Millwall loanee is coming into his own as he lavished some high standards praise: “You saw his smile when he scored the goal (against Dunfermline) and always as a striker or a winger or a No.10, it’s important to score goals, everybody knows that.

“So it was a nice feeling for him but also for us, of course. But for me, to see his effort every week now. How he gets sharper and sharper and more power in the legs.

“He’s growing every week to get stronger and give more to the team, so I’m happy for him and that is important for us. If you look at more than just the goals he has scored in recent weeks, how he has run for the team, how he has pressed. There has also been some transitions and he has been really strong in behind.

“Also, when we lost the ball, he was running behind Topi (Keskinen) and Pape (Gueye) and doing some really good defensive work. So that’s the standards we’re searching for, for everyone, to be a strong team, to be more stable. That’s why I’m happy also when we really put the effort in and Kevin has got the rewards with his goals.”

Nisbet himself was delighted with the strike vs Dundee. He added: “I've got a knack of scoring goals at Dens Park and against Dundee, so it's great, just for me to go on a wee run now.

"Last week in the Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline was my first full 90 in the last 18 months, so to get another one under my belt is great. I feel fitter, I feel sharper, I feel quicker as well, so I just hope the goals keep coming."