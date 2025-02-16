The former Hibs star has been tipped to make a ‘big impact’ after a hotly-contested race to sign him.

A former Hibs star has revealed his next club ambitions after sealing a winter transfer.

Jake Doyle-Hayes had a luckless stint at Hibs which came to an end last month. His contract was terminated after this campaign was again marred by injury and limited what involvement he could have. He’s now back in his native Ireland with Sligo Rovers.

The former Aston Villa youngster has signed a deal until the end of the 2025 season in the League of Ireland. Bit O’ Red boss John Russell says the competition to sign Doyle-Hayes was fierce and he expects a big impact after his side won the race. Russell said: “There was obviously a lot of interest in Jake given his quality and experience.

“The level he has played at is extremely high and he brings a lot of experience to the group, so I’m delighted to bring him to the club. Jake brings real energy and aggression to our midfield.

“He is very comfortable on the ball and I think he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play. It was important we added some experience to our group in the window and I feel Jake can make a big impact with us.”

Speaking on the move, the midfielder said: “After the manager got in contact, I spoke to people who I consider to have a good knowledge of the League of Ireland”, he says. They all mentioned how competitive it was last year and how that’s not likely to change this year. So that’s exciting for me as I know I can make a difference in big moments.

“A few lads I would have played with have played here at home too and they all had great things to say about the league. I also know a few who played here with Rovers and everything they told me was positive. There’s a big fan base here and I can’t wait to get out there in front of them.

“I was impressed with what John had to tell me about his plans and how he wants the team to play. I’m looking forward now to getting to know the club and my new teammates and getting the season started. I’ve had ten great years over there. I moved over quite young but had a lot of exposure to some great coaches from a young age.

“I’ve also played with some top players and have gathered knowledge from them and by being in some really experienced changing rooms. It’s been a tough couple of years for me recently but I’m looking forward to playing as many games as I can for Rovers and getting back to my best.

“I’ll do my best to add to what we already have here. I think this squad is more than capable of finishing high up the league table.”

When commenting on Doyle-Hayes’ Hibs exit, Gray said: “It has been a frustrating few years for Jake where he has struggled with injuries and for regular game-time. We agreed that the termination of his contract was best for both parties to allow him to move on and explore the next steps of his playing career.

“I would like to thank Jake for his efforts and what he has given to the Club over the years. This fresh start will be good for him and we wish him all the very best for the future.”