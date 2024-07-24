Former Hibs star links up with Easter Road favourite abroad as summer transfer sealed

The striker is previously of Hibs | SNS Group

The pair both previously played for Hibs.

There will be a Hibs theme to the striker force at Mohun Bagan after Jamie Maclaren signed a deal with the Indian Super League side.

The Australian striker has signed a four-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Melbourne City. Maclaren has established himself as the all-time leading goalscorer in A-League history after 115 goals in 163 appearances during his spell at City. He scored nine times in 30 matches for Hibs.

Another ex-Hibs star Maclaren will link up with while in India is Jason Cummings. The forward moved down under to Central Coast Mariners in 2022 to rebuild his career after a spell in the Premiership with Dundee ended shortly after being sent home from training. This was following making a stage appearance at a football show in Glasgow.

Cummings started his career with Hibs, scoring 71 times in 149 games, helping the club win the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Championship. Form in the A-League clinched a chance in India, joining Mohun Bagan last year, and now forming a striking partnership with Maclaren. Former Motherwell defender Tom Aldred has also made the move after a spell in Australia with with Brisbane Roar.

Looking ahead to time at his next club, the 30-year-old is brimming with excitement over what is to come on his next adventure in football Maclaren told club media: "I am proud to have signed for Mohun Bagan.