The star is previously of Manchester City, Reading, Hibs, Rangers and more.

A former Hibs and Rangers star has returned to football - as he makes a move to a new side that Idris Elba manages.

The transfer window is long shut but there are still several stars pondering what’s next in the free agent market. A new venture south of the border has opened up for players looking for a fresh challenge in the form of Baller League, a six-a-side competition that blends traditional football with street-style rules. It was originally set up in Germany by entrepreneur Felix Starck alongside footballers from the nation, Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski, and was soon headed for the UK and US.

It attracted over 7.7 million hours of online viewing in its first season, mainly driven by a range of celebrities and athletes leading teams. Brandon Barker is one of the latest to sign up for part two, last spotted playing professional in 2024 with Morecambe, having featured in Scottish football for Hibs and Rangers.

Who is Brandon Barker?

He started his career at Manchester City and was viewed as a highly-rated talent but injury issues have hit his career. Barker had a loan stint at Easter Road between 2017-18, playing 30 times with two goals and five assists, the most he’s played for one side in his career. He’d return to Scotland with Rangers and won the league in 2021 but fitness concerns have continued to plague the 29-year-old.

His attentions have now turned to Baller League, where has been drafted into Rukkas FC. The side are managed by Idris Elba, the award-winning actor, producer and DJ famed for shows like Luther and The Wire, joined by ex-Aberdeen, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Hector in Elba’s side. British business executive Dean Forbes will also take management duties.

Other players confirmed to be playing in the competition include another ex-Aberdeen man in Angus MacDonald, former West Ham winger Nathan Holland, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson who previously featured for Manchester United, and ex-Newcastle United forward Nile Ranger.

What has Idris Elba said about Baller League?

Elba said of the project: “I am excited to be taking Rukkas FC into Baller League and collaborating with my friend Dean Forbes. Two guys with a love of the game, we have spent decades of our careers challenging the status quo and working to give second chances. We can’t wait to work with this next generation of talent. To our competitors, take note, we are here to win and take Rukkas FC all the way.”

Felix Starck, chief executive of the six-a-side competition, said of their intentions: “Let’s not focus on revenue, revenue, revenue to make an investment case. We don’t need to build an investment case. We’re leaving revenue on the street if that would mean it could up our audience even one per cent. We don’t turn on advertisements on YouTube. We don’t want to give people a reason not to engage with us or not to like us.

“Let’s not make quick revenue-driven decisions just to build a business case. Let’s build a global movement around the most played sport in the world which is small-sided football. Let’s build a sport and not a business or an entertainment format.”