First loss to Hearts since 2023 prompts Hibs players to examine flaws and failings

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs new boy Josh Mulligan has branded Saturday’s late derby collapse ‘unacceptable’ – but vowed that David Gray’s men will learn from their injury-time heartbreak at Tynecastle. And the former Dundee star has told Easter Road fans that they’ve yet to see the best of him following his summer move.

Mulligan has caught the eye both in central midfield and at right wingback since securing his move from Dens in the close season. He partnered Dan Barlaser in the centre of the park as Hibs came within seconds of earning a battling point on enemy territory – only for Craig Halkett to find the net deep into time added on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Road side lost TWO unbeaten records on Saturday

Hibs had gone into the first Edinburgh derby of the season undefeated in the league - and hadn’t lost to Hearts since December of 2023. But too many draws – and too many late goals lost – have been a recurring issue for Gray and his coaching staff.

Those worries are shared by many in the squad, with Mulligan declaring: “We were still in the game at Tynecastle for 92 minutes - and then we switch off at the last minute, which is unacceptable. We definitely need to look at ourselves. We will have a look at ourselves – and come back stronger.

“We know we can do better. Because the goal at the end is unacceptable.

“I think it's happened a few times too many this season already, so we definitely need to look at that and make sure that doesn't happen again. We are all absolute determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of hurt after losing the derby. I'd probably say hurt is the biggest emotion. Everyone's hurting.

“But, personally. I need to kick on now and look at the next game and obviously put things right. It was a hectic game, I'd say. It wasn't probably a great game to watch. I think we'd done everything right for... well, not right, but we were in it. Until we lost that late goal.

“Personally, I found it hard to get on the ball. There wasn't a lot of football being played, so there was a lot of second balls and stuff like that. But I think it wasn't a great game personally, so I need to look at myself as well. I know I can do better, so I'll be working away now and coming back stronger in the next game.”

International break ‘torture’ for Hibs players

For Hibs players not involved with their national teams, the current international break will feel interminable. Like an extra week’s worth of torture thrown into the mix before they can regroup to face Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taken as a whole, Mulligan should be fairly pleased with his body of work since making the move from Tayside to Edinburgh. He’s become a virtual ever present in the starting XI, and has scored a couple of decent goals.

Yet the former Scotland Under-21 star, still just 22, is adamant that he’s yet to hit peak form in a Hibs jersey, insisting: “I've played the two positions, obviously. And it’s been good, I think.

“But I definitely think I can give more than what I've shown. I've had a good few games that I've played well, as well. I think it will get better with more games, more confidence.

“But hopefully I can kick on after the break. Because that (against Hearts) wasn't good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been a lot of games since I signed, with all the European matches, but I probably wouldn't want it any other way. I've settled in quite quickly and I'm just looking to keep putting in good performances.

“I know I wasn't at my best against Hearts, so I think I need to look at that. The whole team need to look at our performance, to be honest.”