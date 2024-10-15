Former Hibs star takes charge of Bristol City after tragedy surrounding Robins boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Hibs player has stepped in at Bristol City for the foreseeable.

A former Hibs player has taken charge of football duties at Bristol City.

The English Championship club announced this week that head coach Liam Manning will be taking a period of absence following the tragic passing of his recently-born son. All footballing duties will now be carried out by Chris Hogg, the former Hibs defender who serves as Bristol City assistant head coach.

A club statement from the Robins reads: “Everyone at Bristol City Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Liam’s recently born son Theo John Manning. We know that Bristol City’s supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and his son Isaac during this difficult period.

Liam will take a period of absence, and all football duties will be carried out by Chris Hogg. We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time.”

Hogg started his career at Ipswich Town and moved to Easter Road in 2005, where he would spend six years. He was at Hibs when the club won the League Cup in 2007 and was voted club Player of the Year for the 2007/08 campaign, being moved up to captain after Rob Jones’ exit in 2009.

After joining Inverness CT in 2011 before finishing his career at Needham Market, he coached in the youth systems at Ipswich Town and Newcastle United before becoming MK Dons assistant to Manning in 2021. Hogg has followed Manning to Oxford United and now Bristol City.