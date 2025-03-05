Alongside Sunderland and Hibs, he counts Bristol City and others on his CV and recently worked with Manchester City

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has returned to management on a short-term deal abroad.

The Englishman lasted one full season in Leith before being sacked just after the start of the 23/24 campaign, replaced by Nick Montgomery. Previous experience came with the likes of Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland while his last job in England at Fleetwood Town saw him sacked in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That job was taken just weeks after leaving Hibs. Since then, Johnson has coached Man City development players with the City Group, worked at FC Copenhagen and done scouting work in Nigeria.

Lommel calls

Now Belgian side Lommel SK - part of the City Group stable - have hired Johnson on a deal until the end of the season. They are currently in the Challenger Pro League, the second tier of Belgian football, and sit 13th in the 16-team division. Hibs have been handed a top tag by the club’s sporting director as his Scottish experience plays a part in the move.

James McCarron, said of Johnson's appointment: "Lee has had a long career in both England and Scotland. He has worked at major clubs and knows the ropes. We are convinced that a coach of his calibre is exactly what we need now.

"We are very grateful to Ryan Garry for temporarily taking on the responsibility as interim head coach and are happy that he is returning to his role as assistant coach. We would also like to thank Kristof Van Hout for his dedication and passion in the role of assistant coach. Kristof will continue as assistant coach of the first team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Hibs and Sunderland boss said of the move: “I am extremely happy to become interim head coach of this club and can't wait to get started. This is a talented group of players and together with our technical staff I want to improve our performances as individuals and as a team."

A club statement reads: “Lee Johnson will be interim head coach of Lommel SK until the end of the season. The 43-year-old Englishman will take on the role with immediate effect. Ryan Garry will resume his original role as assistant coach and Kristof Van Hout will remain as assistant coach.

“Johnson brings with him a wealth of experience gained in both English and Scottish football, having spent 524 games as head coach. He has previously been in charge of AFC Sunderland, Bristol City and Hibernian FC. With Hibernian FC he took part in European qualifiers and with Sunderland he won the EFL Trophy.”