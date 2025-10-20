The former Hibs player has stayed in Edinburgh but has moved into League Two territory.

A former Hibs talent has signed for Spartans after impressing on trial to win a permanent contract.

Murray Aiken featured as a trialist in the Ainslie Park club’s KDM Evolution Trophy tie against Montrose before playing for the League Two side against Dumbarton. A midfielder who can also play full-back roles on either side of defence, he has been officially announced as a Spartans player.

The HTC academy product earned senior experience at Bonnyrigg Rose and Airdrie, having been part of the Easter Road youth side that claimed CAS Elite U18s League glory where he was also captain on occasion. Five appearances were made in the UEFA Youth League competition but an ankle injury in 2023 hampered what progress he could make

Who has former Hibs player signed for in SPFL?

Hibs hero and former boss Mixu Paatelainen is the sporting director at Spartans but that is far from the only link to Easter Road currently residing within the dressing room. Striker Marc McNulty and left-back Callum Booth all played for the first team and ex academy players in Kevin Waugh, Paddy Martin, Kieran Watson, Sean Welsh, and Bradley Whyte are also in the mix.

Aiken said: “I’m thrilled to be at Spartans, everyone at the club has been really welcoming and I’m looking forward to helping contribute to a successful season.”

A statement reads: “The Spartans are delighted to welcome new signing Murray Aiken to the Vanloq Community Stadium. Appearing as a Trialist in the KDM Evolution Trophy tie at Montrose, Aiken made his formal debut against Dumbarton last weekend, coming on as second half substitute.

What Hibs said about Murray Aiken

“The former Hibernian academy graduate and Scotland u19s cap plies his trade in a midfield berth. Aside from his Easter Road senior debut in 2022, 21 year old Aiken has SPFL experience at Airdrieonians and most recently, Bonnyrigg Rose, both whilst out on loan. Welcome to The Spartans, Murray.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay said of Aiken upon his loan to Airdrie last year: “This is another good opportunity for Murray to gain more experience playing senior football at a good level and a club that he knows well.

“Murray impressed during his first loan spell with Airdrieonians last season, and this is a good chance for him to build on that and get more minutes under his belt between now and the end of the year. I’d like to thank Airdrie for the smooth handling of the loan and we look forward to seeing how he progresses.”