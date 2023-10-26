Latest football news and rumours from across Scotland including the Premiership rivals of Hearts and Hibs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s set to be another fiery weekend in the Scottish Premiership as Hibs and Hearts hope to bounce back from disappointing results against Rangers and Celtic respectively. Nick Montgomery’s squad suffered their first loss under the new manager with Philippe Clement recording a 4-0 win; while Steven Naismith watched his side lose 4-1 at home to Celtic.

This weekend the Edinburgh teams will swap opponents as Hibs prepare to welcome a side that came so close to their first Champions League win in a decade. However, a controversial penalty decision saw the Hoops draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid and now they regroup ahead of a trip to Easter Road this weekend. Here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers target could beat ex-Gers boss to EFL job

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Muscat could prevent Michael Beale from making a quick return to management, with Millwall considering the former Rangers manager and the man who almost replaced him at Ibrox for their vacancy (Football League World).

The Championship role became available rather suddenly when the club parted ways with long-term manager Gary Rowett who had spent nearly four years at the club. According to Football Insider, Kevin Muscat - who was tipped to take over from Beale at Rangers - is indeed interested in returning to his former club although it appears the reality is unlikely at this present time.

With a contract that expires in January 2024 in Japan, Muscat could be gettable for Millwall should they opt to make him their number one target, and per Football Insider’s report, he’d want to bring a former Lions team-mate with him as an assistant.

St Johnstone boss makes envious squad claim

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean envies the recruitment model at St Mirren and is striving to implement it again in Perth (The Courier).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Courier, MacLean said: “The big thing I think they have benefited from this season has been continuity and you have to give them credit for that. They had the bulk of their squad in place last season and just added a few to it to strengthen again over the summer.

“They got the work they needed done, done early and have had the benefits of that so far. As a club once you got to a stage where you have a settled squad and are only adding three or four in a summer, that’s where you want to be as a manager. That’s something St Johnstone had for a long time and you saw the benefits of it back then.”

Celtic star admits ‘not long left’ in career

Just as news continues to emerge around Celtic’s hopes of securing Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, Joe Hart admitted he can see the end of his playing career shortly (TNT Sports via GlasgowWorld).

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid at home, the ex-England shot-stopper said: “We’re getting there, we just need that one little push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad