Former Rangers and Hibs star makes transfer move as one conversation leaves him sold on 'historic' club
Greg Docherty was sold on Charlton by one conversation with boss Nathan Jones, as the former Hibs midfielder makes his next move.
After finding himself as a free agent after leaving Hull City, the midfielder has picked the Addicks in League One. There was reported interest from abroad in the star who started his career at Hamilton, and has since turned out for Rangers, Shrewsbury Town, Hibs and Hull, but he will stay in England.
Docherty joined Hibs on loan from Rangers prior to the Covid pandemic hitting in 2020. Despite appearing just eight times at Easter Road, three goals and five assists in that time immediately installed him as a fans’ favourite during his short stint, and that is the last time Docherty has been involved in Scottish football.
Now looking ahead to his Charlton stint, the 27-year-old says Jones’ plan has him raring to go. Docherty told club media: “I am really pleased. To be here wearing this strip is a real privilege, such a historic football club. I am raring to go.
“I was aware of the interest from early on in the window but I took a bit of time in the summer with my wife and family. I wanted to make sure I was making the right move, it was my first time being a free agent and I had been at Hull for four years.
“I had been there a long time so this move had to be the right one for me and my family. From my first conversation with the manager, I was sold. I am excited to be a part of this project. Fans can expect to see someone who wears their heart on their sleeve, that gives everything for them.”
