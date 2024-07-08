The former Hibs star has joined Charlton. | SNS Group

The former Hibs, Rangers and Hamilton star is on the move.

Greg Docherty was sold on Charlton by one conversation with boss Nathan Jones, as the former Hibs midfielder makes his next move.

After finding himself as a free agent after leaving Hull City, the midfielder has picked the Addicks in League One. There was reported interest from abroad in the star who started his career at Hamilton, and has since turned out for Rangers, Shrewsbury Town, Hibs and Hull, but he will stay in England.

Docherty joined Hibs on loan from Rangers prior to the Covid pandemic hitting in 2020. Despite appearing just eight times at Easter Road, three goals and five assists in that time immediately installed him as a fans’ favourite during his short stint, and that is the last time Docherty has been involved in Scottish football.

Now looking ahead to his Charlton stint, the 27-year-old says Jones’ plan has him raring to go. Docherty told club media: “I am really pleased. To be here wearing this strip is a real privilege, such a historic football club. I am raring to go.

“I was aware of the interest from early on in the window but I took a bit of time in the summer with my wife and family. I wanted to make sure I was making the right move, it was my first time being a free agent and I had been at Hull for four years.