Pundit claims Kilmarnock 'got away with one' as Hibs slip sees 'two points dropped'

Hibs were unable to collect all three points from their visit to Kilmarnock.

There was disappointment for Hibs on Saturday as their charge for a European place received a slight blow when they conceded a late equaliser in their draw at Kilmarnock.

David Gray’s side appeared to be on their way to a hard-earned three points at Rugby Park as Martin Boyle took full advantage of some abysmal defending from the hosts to put Hibs in front just after the midway point of the first half. Their lead remained in place until the second minute of second-half injury-time when Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray grabbed a last-ditch equaliser and earned his side what some felt was an undeserved share of the spoils.

Former Rangers and Scotland full-back Alan Hutton believes Killie manager Derek McInnes will understand his side have earned a point in somewhat unexpected circumstances - and insisted there will have been a contrasting emotion in the Hibs dressing room after the game.

"I thought they (Hibs) dominated large parts of the game, I thought they created the bigger chances and I think David Gray will look back at the game and think they’ve dropped two points,” he told The Scottish Football Social Club.

“Kilmarnock maybe got away with one after scoring so late and their defending for the Hibs goal was absolutely shocking - but these things happen. Overall, my feeling was Hibs deserved more. They created the best chances. I just think they had the bigger moments within the game and probably deserved the three points so Derek McInnes will look at it and go ‘ok, we got out of there with a point, we were lucky to get it but it’s a huge point’.

“You look at where Dundee are sitting at this month in time. Killie are only a point ahead of them and they need to be continuously be picking up points and Hibs will be disappointed they haven't taken all three.”

