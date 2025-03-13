The former Celtic and Southampton boss believes Nicky Cadden would have been in contention for Steve Clarke’s squad to face Greece.

There was a fresh feel about Steve Clarke’s latest Scotland squad after he confirmed Hearts youngster James Wilson and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller had been handed their first senior call-ups.

There was further good news for Clarke as he was able to call upon the services of Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson for the first time in a year and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is also back in the squad for the first time since the Euro 2024 Finals. However, one former Scotland manager believes one of Hibs stars of the season can count himself unfortunate to have seen an injury rob him of a chance to claim a maiden call-up to the senior squad.

After a challenging start to the season, Nicky Cadden has played a lead role in helping David Gray’s side embark on a major upturn in form that has led them firmly in contention for a place in European competition next season. The former Livingston and Barnsley winger has scored five goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions and his chances of landing a first call-up appeared to have been boosted by an injury to Middlesbrough winger Ben Doak. However, a hamstring injury suffered in the Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Celtic brought an end to any thoughts of a first venture into international football.

Speaking of the injury in the aftermath of the loss, Hibs boss Gray said: "We don't know the significance of it yet. It's a hamstring, he's got his hamstring just tightened up. The one positive is he walked off the pitch, so that's a good thing. But it's far too early to determine the significance of it.”

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan bemoaned the injury suffered by Cadden and believes the wing-back had a ‘great chance’ of being handed a call-up by Clarke.

He told makthavare.se: “I think he’s been terrific this year and he’s got a great cross on him. He’s been part of the success of that three at the back, and wing back has been big for him. So it was disappointing to see him pull his hamstring. To see him getting taken off against Celtic, and it looked like it was kind of a bad one, is a shame because I think he would have had a great chance of being included in Steve Clarke’s squad. I really feel for him.”

Scotland squad for the Nations League play-off with Greece

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon - Hearts Liam Kelly - Rangers Cieran Slicker - Ipswich Town

Defenders

Grant Hanley - Birmingham City Jack Hendry - Al-Ettifaq Max Johnston - Sturm Graz Scott McKenna - UD Las Palmas Ryan Porteous - Preston North End (on loan from Watford) Anthony Ralston - Celtic Andy Robertson - Liverpool John Souttar - Rangers Kieran Tierney - Arsenal

Midfielders

Ryan Christie - Bournemouth Lewis Ferguson - Bologna Billy Gilmour - Napoli John McGinn - Aston Villa Kenny McLean - Norwich City Scott McTominay - Napoli Lennon Miller - Motherwell

Forwards

Ché Adams - Torino Tommy Conway Middlesbrough Kevin Nisbet - Aberdeen (on loan from Millwall) James Wilson Hearts

