He was Hibs manager this time last year. | SNS Group

He has also managed the likes of Bristol City and Sunderland.

Lee Johnson says he’s thinking about what comes next in football, almost a year on from being sacked by Hibs.

This time last year, the boss was preparing the Easter Road club for a new Premiership season and matches in Europe. The 23/24 season proved challenging for Johnson, who was sacked by Hibs in August before becoming Fleetwood Town boss, who dismissed him before 2023 was done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson also counts Sunderland and Bristol City amongst the clubs he has managed in his dugout career. Reflecting on some of his experiences to date, the manager says he is thinking about what might come next for him.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ve loved, some of the clubs I’ve managed, I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic. Sunderland, huge club, 34,000 we were getting on a Tuesday night in League One.

“Big, big clubs that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with those clubs and obviously developing players but also winning matches and winning games.

“Sometimes you have to look back at your career highlights and say there’s been some really good successful times there and appreciate them, but a football manager’s mind is always in the next fear and what’s next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad