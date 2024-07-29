Former Sunderland and Hibs boss eyes latest job in management as he makes 'what's next' remark
Lee Johnson says he’s thinking about what comes next in football, almost a year on from being sacked by Hibs.
This time last year, the boss was preparing the Easter Road club for a new Premiership season and matches in Europe. The 23/24 season proved challenging for Johnson, who was sacked by Hibs in August before becoming Fleetwood Town boss, who dismissed him before 2023 was done.
Johnson also counts Sunderland and Bristol City amongst the clubs he has managed in his dugout career. Reflecting on some of his experiences to date, the manager says he is thinking about what might come next for him.
He told Sky Sports: “I’ve loved, some of the clubs I’ve managed, I’m very grateful to Bristol City, I played there. I managed that club for nearly five years, fantastic. Sunderland, huge club, 34,000 we were getting on a Tuesday night in League One.
“Big, big clubs that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with those clubs and obviously developing players but also winning matches and winning games.
“Sometimes you have to look back at your career highlights and say there’s been some really good successful times there and appreciate them, but a football manager’s mind is always in the next fear and what’s next.”
Successor Nick Montgomery didn’t enjoy a great time at Hibs either, and he was sacked before the end of last season with the club in the bottom six. Now it’s up to club legend and new head coach David Gray to take the mantle of driving Hibs towards the upper reaches of the league and deep into cup competitions.
