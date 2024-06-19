Steven Fletcher has agreed to sign a new one-year contract to stay at the Racecourse Ground.

The star has also turned out for the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Hibs striker Steven Fletcher has signed a new one-year deal at Wrexham.

The club owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney signed the forward last summer after a spell at Dundee United. Fletcher started his career at Hibs, earning a move to Burnley. He’s since turned out for Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Marseille and Stoke City alongside his Dundee United stint.

Fletcher netted eight goals in 34 games for Wrexham and he will return for their League One season, having earned promotion from the English fourth tier last season. On the new deal he’s signed, the former Hibs, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday star said: “I’m delighted to have signed another year, and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re pleased Steven has re-signed. He played a key role on and off the pitch last season and we look forward to working with him again in our League One campaign.”

