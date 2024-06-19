Former Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Hibs star signs Wrexham contract as he provides verdict
Former Hibs striker Steven Fletcher has signed a new one-year deal at Wrexham.
The club owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney signed the forward last summer after a spell at Dundee United. Fletcher started his career at Hibs, earning a move to Burnley. He’s since turned out for Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Marseille and Stoke City alongside his Dundee United stint.
Fletcher netted eight goals in 34 games for Wrexham and he will return for their League One season, having earned promotion from the English fourth tier last season. On the new deal he’s signed, the former Hibs, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday star said: “I’m delighted to have signed another year, and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”
Manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re pleased Steven has re-signed. He played a key role on and off the pitch last season and we look forward to working with him again in our League One campaign.”
The Wrexham statement stated: “Wrexham AFC are pleased to announce striker Steven Fletcher will remain with the Club for the 2024/25 season after signing a new contract.
“Ex-Scotland international Fletcher, 37, signed as a free agent in September and went on to score eight times in 34 matches to help fire Wrexham to promotion to Sky Bet League One.
“The former Premier League striker’s goals included a stoppage-time leveller at home to Crewe Alex and the late equaliser in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Salford City. He also marked his 400th career EFL appearance with a hat-trick in Wrexham’s 4-1 Boxing Day win at home to Barrow.”
