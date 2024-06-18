Hibs are going abroad again this summer | SNS Group

New Hibs plans have been confirmed ahead of pre-season.

Hibs have announced details for two friendlies they will take on during their warm weather training camp.

Head coach David Gray will take his side into a friendly match with Edinburgh City before the end of the month, proceeding to then jet out to the Netherlands. The squad will fly out on Monday 1 July, before returning home the following Monday, July 8th.

In that time, Hibs will play two friendlies. They will be facing German side MSV Duisburg and Greek champions PAOK, who faced Aberdeen and Hearts in the Europa Conference League last season.

Taking place first, the MSV Duisburg game on July 3rd will be behind closed doors, so fans will be unable to attend the match. July 6th will see the test of PAOK, taking place at the Sportpark Kerkebos (Molenstraat 37, 5866 AA Swolgen). This game is open for supporters and ticket details will be released in due course by the club.

A week later and Hibs will begin their competitive season away to Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup, and they will also take on Peterhead, Queen’s Park and Kelty Hearts in that section. Watford will come to Easter Road for a friendly as part of the agreement in Ryan Porteous’ transfer to the Hornets.