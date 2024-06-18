The midfielder has paid a tribute | Getty Images

The Aston Villa captain and former Hibs midfielder has paid two glowing tributes.

John McGinn has paid tribute to former Hibs groundsman and kit manager, Tam McCourt, plus ex-Aston Villa teammate Matija Sarkic after both passed away in the last week.

The Hibs community has come together to remember McCourt, who played a key role behind the scenes at Easter Road during his time at the club he supported. It was announced over the weekend that Sarkic had died aged just 26, with the goalkeeper recently featuring for Millwall and the Montenegro national team,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGinn worked alongside McCourt at Hibs and Sarkic at Aston Villa, with a warm message sent from the midfielder while on duty with Scotland at Euro 2024. He told BBC Sport Scotland: “Obviously two bits of bad news in the space of two days. Matija Sarkic was a teammate of mine at Aston Villa.

“I couldn’t really believe it actually when I heard the news. I was hoping it was going to be a false rumour, 26 years of age. Probably coming into his prime football wise. He was a top keeper, he was much younger when I played with him but he was a big part of the team and the club and just really sad to see that.

“Wee Tam from Hibs, the first person I saw when I walked through the door at Hibs. His wife Joyce, who worked there at the time and his son Thomas, they lived and breathed the club. I know they weren’t involved for the past wee while, which maybe is part of the reason why Hibs has lost its identity a wee bit. He was an absolutely amazing guy.