Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stevenson predicts youth ‘renaissance’ as former club nurture next generation

Hibs legend Lewis Stevenson has revealed that he knew Scotland defender Ryan Porteous was destined for big things from his first training session – after being on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed tirade from the teenage prospect. And the veteran defender says he hopes his old club are on the brink of a youth development "renaissance” that will see more young talent break into the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenson, now at Raith Rovers after being released by Hibs at the end of last season, saw generations of youngsters given opportunities to make the grade during his two decades at Easter Road. Still the only Hibs player in history to win both the Scottish Cup and League Cup with the club, the fullback – who holds the record for appearances – said ‘Porto’ stood out from day one.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Stevenson – asked about the best talent to come through during his time in green-and-white – referenced former skipper Scott Brown as he said: “Broony was a bit older than me. He went on to have the best career.

“But Porteous was one of the good products. Even when he came into training at 17 or 18, he was shouting at me, saying: ‘Get yourself XXXX-ing going Stevo!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s half the battle. You don’t want people coming up and just being happy to come through a training session.

“He is actually really good on the ball, as well. I wouldn’t want to be controlling some of his passes when he hits them with that top spin!

“But confidence is a massive thing in football. Young boys who have everything, you put them on the pitch, they kind of hide away a wee bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite enduring a personal nightmare at the European Championship finals, with his red card and penalty concession in the heavy loss to Germany effectively ending his tournament before it had begun, Porteous remains a key member of Steve Clarke’s squad. The Watford defender is in contention to face Croatia and Portugal as Clarke looks to get Scotland’s Nations League campaign back on track.

Stevenson, who helped Porteous and Josh Doig to make the grade at Hibs and then move onto better things, says he understands Hibs fans growing impatient over the current lack of a Next Big Thing capable of impacting on the first team – and then being sold on for big money. But he holds out hope for the future.

“There was a lot of pressure on us because the youth system had been so good,” he said, delving into his own experience. “Until my generation, and then we didn’t sell a player for ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve changed the youth system, different heads of departments, so it’s hard to put a finger on it.

“I think there’s been a wee renaissance with the likes of Rudi Molotnikov. He’s come through and done well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rory Whittaker came in probably too early for him, at 16. For a fullback, that’s too young. But he shows a lot of promise.

“They need to get back to it. Fans love it when a young player comes through and they get a bit of backing.

“It’s not happened for a few years. It’s a good business model, as well, bringing players through and selling them on.”