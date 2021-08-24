Glowing Jack Ross recommendation from Hull City team-mate sold James Scott on Hibs switch

Jack Ross congratulates James Scott after a positive debut for Hibs

Sunderland academy product George Honeyman spent 14 years with the Black Cats with Ross handing him the 23-year-old the captain’s armband in the summer of 2018.

The midfielder moved to the KCOM Stadium in the summer of 2019, teaming up with Scott when the Tigers signed the Motherwell forward in the 2020 January transfer window.

Speaking after making his debut for the Easter Road side, Scott said: “I spoke to George Honeyman and he said [Ross] was one of the best managers he had worked under, so that was music to my ears.

“That that was one of the reasons I came here. Hibs are a massive club. There was interest from a few clubs in Scotland and down south but as soon as my agent said Hibs, I was set on coming here.”

Scott was thrown in at the deep end, starting up front in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Dundee with Christian Doidge sidelined and Kevin Nisbet unavailable through illness.

However the 20-year-old took that in his stride and was unlucky not to open his account in green and white.

"I know Nissy is a big part of this club and with him being out I felt I could come in and fill that place,” Scott added.

“I have the gaffer behind me and he has shown a lot of trust in me. I think he is brilliant in what he does.”

