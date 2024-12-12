The former Tottenham and West Ham boss has sent a Hibs message.

Harry Redknapp has thrown his support behind a Hibs Community Foundation project - and shared his admiration for the Easter Road club.

A silent auction is being held to raise funds for the annual Christmas appeal put on by the foundation, which will help feed 500 people in need from Hibs’ home Stadium on Christmas Day. It will also help to serve community meals throughout the year to those in need and aids offering a warm and welcoming space in the Community Hub to anyone seeking company.

There are a number of prizes on offer in the silent auction, including a round of golf with the former West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham manager. He has sent a message to all that the Hibs Community Foundation efforts are well worth getting behind, as he shares why the Premiership side have his respect.

Redknapp said: “I am delighted to be involved in the 2024 Hibs Christmas appeal. It’s a club I have always admired as the dedication they provide in the community with help and care is very special, as well as supporting the football. Christmas is a tough time for so many people so please get involved and donate to the foundation.

“They are running a fantastic auction, they are running a silent auction where you can bid for some amazing prizes. The money raised will go to supporting the foundation’s various activities so you can guarantee your money will be going to a fantastic cause.”

The silent auction can be found via this link.