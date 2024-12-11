Oasis tickets and meeting Super John McGinn up for grabs in silent auction to help feed 500 on Christmas Day at Easter Road

None of those present at the historic meeting of minds in the summer of 1875 could have predicted the lasting impact of their decision to launch Hibernian Football Club on an unsuspecting – and often unwelcoming – world. The young men gathered at St Mary’s Street Hall, down in the Cowgate, certainly wouldn’t recognise the enormous sporting institution that grew out of their love of the game.

When volunteers, staff and players gather at Easter Road to feed the 500 on Christmas Day, however, they’ll be following in the footsteps of the founders. Just shy of a century and a half on from the club’s creation, the concept of giving something back to the community lives on.

Hibernian Community Foundation director Daljit Singh, overwhelmed by the generosity of fans stepping up to help the annual Christmas Appeal, definitely knows his history. And sees clear parallels with the modern age.

“I talk about it all the time, the fact that Hibs was founded by Irish Scots and the Catholic Church, and how the team wasn’t allowed to play in the league or other competitions, so they organised games – and put the funds back into the community,” said Singh. “One hundred and fifty years later, we’re doing something similar, giving something back.

“It’s quite sad that we need this. But it’s great that we can do this for the community.

“Although Hibs is a huge football club, it’s also an institute in the heart of the community, with a 20-thousand seater stadium right across the road from the old tenements. The club has an obligation to give something back.

“When we asked for volunteers the first year, over 90 people gave up their own Christmas Day to come and make it happen. Because they do make it happen. We’ve only got 15-20 staff, so they couldn’t possibly feed 500 people on the day.

“This year, we stopped putting out appeals for volunteers because we had more than enough after just three days. A lot of people recognise what the foundation are doing and want to be part of it. Working with local charities and food banks, we work who where the help is needed most; they make decisions on who would really benefit.”

The Foundation do remarkable work throughout the year, of course, including providing meals to people in need. And fans have stepped up to answer the call regularly, with over 400 jackets donated in the Cosy Coat Collection at last month’s home game with St Mirren, allowing The Leith Collective and The Clothing Store to distribute warm winter wear to those who need it most.

But the Christmas Appeal, feeding 330 people at the stadium with a further 170 freshly-made festive dinners delivered to homes, always feels like the jewel in the crown. Complete with plenty of sparkle.

Fans taking part in this year’s silent auction, for instance, can bid on everything from Oasis tickets – as rare as it gets – or a meet and greet with Super John McGinn. VIP footballing experiences are also up for auction, while the Foundation are always looking for straight donations.

All of that helps make Christmas Day less difficult for those who need it most, Singh revealing: “Over 70 per cent of the people who come along are living on their own. At Christmas, I think it’s so important for people to have a conversation and a bit of company.

“Last year we had a waiting list. And it’ll be the same again this year, which shows how much demand there is. As I say, that’s quite sad, that there are so many people in need, including families with young kids.

“The players and staff being there has really helped sprinkle some stardust on the day, especially for the kids. There is nothing nicer than seeing players hand over presents to children on the day. “

For more information on the Christmas Appeal, click HERE.