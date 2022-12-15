When asked on BBC Radio Scotland about any potential interest in Porteous, Beale said: “Ryan is a good young player. He played in a new position and he scored a goal. My focus has firmly been on this group. I’ve seen him come through.

“I was here when he made his debut. He's a big part of their squad and I wouldn’t want to speculate on that. I know it's come out he's not signed a contract. He must have something in his mind, but it won't be Rangers because we haven't discussed him yet.”

Porteous will miss the Edinburgh derby after picking up a yellow card at Ibrox, but manager Lee Johnson was pleased with his performance in midfield. “It was another good performance from a player who has, I think, shown a lot of commitment in difficult circumstances,” he said.