"He must have something in his mind": Rangers boss Michael Beale addresses Ryan Porteous transfer talk after Hibs man stars in midfield
Rangers boss Michael Beale insists a potential move to bring Ryan Porteous to Ibrox hasn’t been discussed, but admitted he rates the outgoing Hibs star.
Porteous lined up in an unusual central midfield role for Hibs at Ibrox and scored the opening goal before Rangers twice came from behind to win 3-2. The Scotland international is out of contract in the summer and has rejected a new contract, explaining that he wants to move on and test himself at a higher level to progress his career. His impending departure has led to frenzied speculation that Rangers would, or should, be interested in lodging a cut-price bid when the January transfer window opens, especially given their injury problems at centre-half.
When asked on BBC Radio Scotland about any potential interest in Porteous, Beale said: “Ryan is a good young player. He played in a new position and he scored a goal. My focus has firmly been on this group. I’ve seen him come through.
“I was here when he made his debut. He's a big part of their squad and I wouldn’t want to speculate on that. I know it's come out he's not signed a contract. He must have something in his mind, but it won't be Rangers because we haven't discussed him yet.”
Porteous will miss the Edinburgh derby after picking up a yellow card at Ibrox, but manager Lee Johnson was pleased with his performance in midfield. “It was another good performance from a player who has, I think, shown a lot of commitment in difficult circumstances,” he said.