Hearts v Hibs sold out as away fans snap up tickets for Tynecastle clash in under an hour

Hearts v Hibs has been sold out. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hearts face their city rivals at Tynecastle Park a week on Sunday as the top two in the cinch Premiership go head-to-head.

A limited number of tickets went on sale to home supporters earlier this week and were all sold.

Hibs put their allocation for the Roseburn Stand on sale on Friday morning and they were gone in under 45 minutes.

The Easter Road side currently sit top of the table on ten points, ahead of Robbie Neilson’s men on goal difference following a strong start to the season.

The fixture will be the first meeting at Tynecastle between the sides since Martin Boyle hit a double in a 2-0 for the visitors on Boxing Day 2019.

Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of the game which has a 12pm kick-off.

