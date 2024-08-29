Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit but not match fit.

Gray not rushing midfielder who has spent a year on sidelines

Hibs boss David Gray has delivered an upbeat injury update on Jake Doyle-Hayes. But he still won’t put a timescale on a full return for the midfielder, who hasn’t played a minute of competitive football in over a year.

Doyle-Hayes, who suffered a knee injury after being tackled by then-manager Lee Johnson in training last August, featured in a pre-season friendly win over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank. But he hasn’t been involved since, leading to fears that he’d suffered another relapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about the Irishman today, however, Gray declared: “He’s fit. That's one thing I would say about the whole squad now.

“They're not match fit. There's a big difference there between being fit and being match fit. But actually we've got no real injury concerns. Everybody's on the grass every day now.

“He's just catching up on fitness. He's just not quite with the players in front of him at the moment that are available. But in terms of the actual squad, from a physical point of view, from a physio's point of view, everyone is fit and available.”

Asked if he had to speak to Doyle-Hayes to check in on his emotional wellbeing, as much as his physical readiness, given the amount of time he’s been sidelined, Gray said: “One hundred percent. But these are conversations you have with players daily. Just to make sure everything is alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's had a difficult time with injuries over the past 18 months with him. But we're in constant conversations to see where he's at. And he's working as hard as he can to get himself back to the level.”

On whether Hibs fans will see the player turn out for the team in the coming weeks, the gaffer admitted: “That's changing all the time. One thing he is, is he's getting fitter and stronger every day. And he's got a good attitude towards it, which is all you can ask for. And it's our job as coaches to try and improve him all the time as well.

“I don't want to put a timescale on that. That will be depending on how everything keeps progressing.”