Hibs 2 - 0 Celtic: Fantastic Hibs earn deserved victory over the champions

Hibs scored in each half to earn a deserved victory over Celtic, moving to within two points of the top six.

Vykintas Slivka opened the scoring after 46 seconds and from that moment Neil Lennon’s men were in complete control at Easter Road.

Celtic did rally at the start of the second half but another excellent goal on the counter-attack, this time from Florian Kamberi, ultimately secured the three points.

Lennon made three changes to the side which defeated Hamilton to end the club’s seven game winless run, with Steven Whittaker, Emerson Hyndman and Daryl Horgan all starting.

The Northern Irishman seemed to take inspiration from Red Bull Salzburg, who defeated Celtic in the Europa League at Parkhead on Thursday, by setting the side up in a diamond.

Many had yet to even take their seat when Hibs opened the scoring. Composed play from Whittaker got Hibs out of a sticky situation before the ball was worked to Slivka, motoring down the right. He took the ball into the box, steadied himself, cut inside and fired past Craig Gordon.

Celtic dominated possession in the first half but it was Hibs who were in complete control. Ofir Marciano in the home goal had little to do as Efe Ambrose and Ryan Porteous repelled what was thrown at them.

The Leith outfit had one or two moments, namely when Stevie Mallan was over a set piece, but their best work was out of possession as they pressed aggressively and in good areas, while shutting space so Celtic could not find their rhythm.

Goalscorer Slivka did not return after the interval following an injury picked up from a robust Scott Brown challenge. However, substitute Sean Mackie would have his own influence on proceedings.

The away side upped the ante after the break. Scott Sinclair sent in a cross-cum-shot which Marciano pushed behind for a corner before the Israeli had to beat away a James Forrest effort.

Hibs remained a danger on the counter-attack, Mackie sending a cross flashing across the six-yard box.

It was Mackie who would set up the second goal as Hibs broke free from a Celtic attack. He clipped a ball into the path of Kamberi and the Swiss striker chested it down, took a touch before thumping a shot high into the net and past Craig Gordon.

Celtic pushed to get back in the game with substitutes Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston lively but the closest they came was an effort from the former who steered a shot narrowly past the back post.

