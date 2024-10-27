Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veteran playmaker believes fans can play key role in turning season around

Veteran attacker Junior Hoilett believes the challenge of taking on Hearts in the first Edinburgh Derby of the season will bring this Hibs team closer together – and get fans back on board as they welcome their old rivals to Easter Road. The experienced Canadian playmaker, a free agent summer signing, has experienced a couple of big derbies in an impressive career.

The former Cardiff and Blackburn star has picked up a few relevant observations over the years, saying: “In my experience, you can see what it brings. It brings the team more together.

“Everybody obviously wants to put in their best performance, not only for the team, but for their personal reason - and for the fans' sake. And I think it brings everybody to their highest ability to perform, and it brings the passion out of everybody.”

Asked if the sight of maroon jerseys might also inspire a new unity between team and fans, Hoilett said: “Yeah, that's what we said. Especially on our home field, to get that win could be a lift not only the team, but for the fans and the city.

“And it could bring us extra confidence going into other games following it. I think this is one that could kick-start our season and put the extra boost into not only us, but for the fans as well to get behind us each and every week. So, I think it's an important one to go out there and show what we're capable of.”

The 34-year-old, who suffered along with everyone else as Hibs threw away another winning position in last weekend’s late loss to Dundee United, added: “Of course, when results go our way, especially how we lost on the weekend, it's a bit of a tough one to take. But the lads have been positive each and every day and putting in that shift in training to rectify it leading to this game. The team has been positive and working hard each day to get a result this weekend.

“I don't want to put any extra pressure on any of the team or any other players. But I think it's important for us senior players to keep the energy during the week in training and off the field to keep the boys level-headed and positive going into this weekend.

“I'd say you look forward to games like this, of course, especially coming to the later end of my career. It's good to be a part of and you don't take these for granted. It's a bonus to be part of it and to go out there and enjoy it because, like you said, there's not many games like this in this atmosphere that I might be a part of.

Hoilett (right) in action for Cardiff against Swansea's Rhian Brewster. | Getty Images

“Cardiff v Swansea was a massive one for me, especially for the Welsh capital. So it's big, especially for the Welsh teams over there. That's probably the biggest derby I’ve played in.

“Cardiff is a massive club, and Swansea's up and coming. So it's a big derby, and it's something that the Bluebirds always want to win and get the advantage over their rivals.

“Then say Rovers-Burnley was a tough one as well. So, yeah, a few good derbies in good atmospheres.

“For me, personally, I just take it as another game. I go out and play my game and stick to my game plan. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself or the team to switch something up.”

Plenty of experienced players have been taken by surprise in this fixture. For those who have played most of their football outside of Scotland, anything that doesn’t involve the Big Two simply doesn’t register on their radar.

Hoilett, who spent a few months on loan with Aberdeen during the second half of last season, revealed: “Coming here, everybody's talking about this game; you can tell how much it means for the club and for the fans and for the city. So, I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait to go out there.

“I know a few fans come up to say it's an important one to win and to be a part of. It's not as much pressure we put on to ourselves here. But for the fans, I hear extra talk around the city, yeah.”