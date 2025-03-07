Hibs ace names twin Celtic threat he can't WAIT to face again in Scottish Cup classic

Maeda and Jota key men in ‘favourite match-up’ for overworked wingback happy to do double shift

Hibs defender Lewis Miller has identified the twin wing threat he can’t wait to face at Celtic Park tomorrow, as the Socceroos star aims to “beat the best” in a Scottish Cup upset for the ages. And the big Aussie says he’d love to get his picture up on the wall at East Mains, joining gaffer David Gray in the club’s pantheon of Cup-winning greats.

Miller came up against both Daizen Maeda AND Jota in the recent win over Celtic as Brendan Rodgers looked to find a way through the Hibs defence. Exactly what the former Central Coast Mariners player wanted on a big afternoon at Easter Road.

“Yeah, that was fantastic, wasn't it?” said Miller with a grin, the 24-year-old adding: “Half-time, I was already blowing, and then they were like: ‘Nah, let's put on Jota …’ I was like: ‘Sweet, sound …’

“For me, Celtic's one of my favourite match-ups, right? Because if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“And those two are probably two of the highest-rated, highest-performing wingers in the league. For me, that's just a challenge, and I always want to beat the best. So it's an opportunity that I love to take, and hopefully I can get that again on the weekend.”

That 2-1 home win over Celtic in the league less than a fortnight ago kicked off a brilliant nine-point week that saw Hibs beat Dundee United away before triumphing in front of their own fans in the Edinburgh derby last Sunday. With one defeat in their last 18 – at Celtic Park, ironically enough – and no losses in their last 15 games in all competitions, Gray’s men could hardly have asked for better form heading into Sunday’s quarter-final.

“Obviously now we have that belief that we can beat them and if we keep going on the track that we're going, then anything's possible,” said Miller. “If we continue the way we're doing, I think we can achieve that. We have complete belief and confidence.”

As the captain who scored the winning goal to shatter a 114-year hoodoo in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, Gray’s image is fairly prevalent on the walls at Hibernian Training Centre out in East Lothian. A reminder, says Miller, of the status awaiting any player good enough and lucky enough to lift this priceless piece of silverware.

“You see his picture everywhere, don't you?” said Miller. “I hope I'd get a photo (for winning the Cup), to be honest. Yeah, obviously it would be surreal.

“Obviously I haven't won a silverware in my career yet, and this is a great chance that we've got. And like I said, the boys, we all have that belief.

“It's not going to be easy. We don't expect it to be, but we're ready for that challenge and we can't wait for this weekend.”

Hibs injury news

Hibs are sweating over the fitness of central defender Warren O’Hora for tomorrow’s game, with the Irishman having limped out of the weekend win over Hearts, where he was replaced by Miller. The former MK Dons player hasn’t trained all week after picking up the ankle injury late in the first half of the derby.

Miller is ready to step into that role if needed, saying: “I'm more than comfortable playing there. Started my career there at the Mariners back in Oz. So I'm familiar with the position, and especially with the guidance of the gaffer and coaching staff here, they just make me feel comfortable in that position.”