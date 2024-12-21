Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not all victories are created equal. As David Gray’s men go hunting a priceless win over Hearts in hostile territory, the value of this triumph at Pittodrie – home to an Aberdeen team who were sitting second in the table before kick-off – cannot be overstated.

Easily the biggest win of Gray’s brief stint as head coach, given the lack of competition for glorious highlights, there was plenty to admire about the performance in the Granite City. And, yes, a couple of niggling concerns guaranteed to keep the coaching staff awake into the wee small hours at the team hideaway on Christmas night.

Reflecting on a cold and blustery day in Furryboots City – as in “Furryboots are ye frae, min?” – that was built for strong characters and multiple base layers, what does this tell us about the strides taken over the past month? And, most importantly, what have we learned ahead of Thursday’s almighty showdown in Gorgie?

Joy to the world

There haven’t been many truly enjoyable moments this season. But the smiles are returning to faces all across the Hibs family.

The large travelling support who trekked up the A90 or braved the festive rail timetables to watch this one had a whale of a time. Drink may or may not have been taken.

But the real joy was to be witnessed on the faces of players simply taking pleasure from the day job again. With special mention going to Man of the Match Martin Boyle and homegrown hero Josh Campbell.

There were times, in this game, where they just looked like the two best kids in the playground. Pals deciding to play to their respective strengths – and taunt the opposition with feints and jabs.

Boyle was outstanding. In his first start since November, his two assists and one goal – a truly elite finish, if you notice how he pauses for half a heartbeat to draw the keeper before shooting – told less than half of the story.

His energy, drive, commitment and all-round threat level elevated Boyle to levels not previously seen in a campaign of frustration. With Campbell bringing his energy and aggression to the party in an attacking midfield role, Hibs looked genuinely fearsome going forward.

Digging in for victory

Losing another early goal was NOT good. And there were times when, just because of the contrasting tactics of these teams, Hibs looked terribly open at the back; Aberdeen substitute Peter Ambrose squandered three good chances for himself alone.

But there’s something to be said for finding a way. For dealing with injuries to Warren O’Hora and Joe Newell, but still getting the job done.

Credit here is due to Nectar Triantis, whose role in central midfield is to protect that back three. The Sunderland loanee did it beautifully, turning in his finest performance in a Hibs jersey.

Looking at the number of times the visitors turned Aberdeen over by pouncing on a pass in the middle of the park, with Triantis especially effective, that had to be more than coincidence. Almost as if they were laying a trap for the home side?

“The game plan worked to perfection, which is great,” admitted Gray, the gaffer quickly passing on praise to the front line as he said: “That's credit to the players for really applying that and trusting in it, believing in it.”

Not-so-secret weapons

So Hibs head to Tynecastle with both Junior Hoilett AND Dwight Gayle fresh from getting the weekend off? Nice. Very nice.

Of course, it might be hard for Gray to shoehorn even two such experienced match winners into the starting XI against Hearts, given the performances of Boyle, Campbell and Elie Youan today; the pace of the front two, in particular, might give the Jambos horrible nightmares. And Myko Kuharevich still hopes to be fit to compete for a spot at centre forward.

Raising the colours - Elie Youan uses his shirt to make an impromptu flag, all the better for saluting the travelling fans, at full-time at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

“It’s a testament to the squad, to the competition for places, that nobody's guaranteed a place, you need to work as hard as you can,” said the gaffer , who threw a couple of curve balls with his selection for Pittodrie. “Even the boys that haven't been playing, the subs that are coming on are affecting games at the moment, we're in a good place - but we need to keep pushing.”

Chin up, chest out

Swagger alone never won a game of football. But plenty of teams have been beaten before they even kick-off, fatally undermined by a lack of belief in either themselves – or the plan they’ve been asked to implement.

After weeks of trending in the right direction, the first back-to-back league wins of the season feel significant not just for putting points on the board. There are actual signs of progress. Of things beginning to click.

Gray said: “We have been quietly confident within the group. The hard work we're putting in every single day is starting to come out now, which is great.

Worth the journey? Hibs fans celebrate at full-time. | SNS Group

“We always say that you need to stick together, you need to believe in what you're doing. At times it's been difficult, we've went through adversity. The position we've found ourselves in in the league, the slow start to the season.

“The players have been questioned a lot about mentality and character, but they're certainly answering that now. We've always believed with what's in the group that it was such small margins and if we can put the complete performances together, we know we'll be a real good side and things can quickly change. I think today was a good example of that as well.

“We think about the running form we're on at the moment and the confidence we're taking from it is great. We need to remember how hard they had to work today, every single player that came on affecting it, because that's what it takes to win games.

“We need to guard against complacency as well. Nothing changes, we keep working on the areas we need to improve and keep taking the club forward, because where we are just now, we need to be even higher, and we need to keep pushing forward as much as we can.”