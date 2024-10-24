Former Hibs player 'suspended' by SPFL club as 'internal investigation' carried out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Hibs player has reportedly been suspended by Greenock Morton.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs defender Andy Millen, who is currently the assistant manager of Greenock Morton, has reportedly been suspended by the club for a purported ‘number of incidents’ that are thought to have taken place during the Ton’s game against Raith Rovers on October 5.

This is according to a report from the Greenock Telegraph. Millen has been absent from the touchline for Morton’s last two fixtures, as the club carries out an internal investigation into Millen’s conduct. At the moment, the nature of Millen’s alleged misconduct remains unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millen played for Hibs between the years of 1995 and 1997, making 51 league appearances for the club along the way. Outside of Easter Road, Millen also turned out for clubs such as St. Johnstone, St. Mirren and Queen’s Park over the course of his playing career. He also experienced a brief spell as caretaker manager of Ayr United from 2014 to 2015.

Furthermore, Millen also played for Morton during his playing days - he played in 44 league games for the club between the years of 1999 and 2001, but failed to score a single goal during this timeframe.

Currently, Morton are sixth in the Scottish Championship table, having won two, drawn four and lost three of their opening nine games of the 2024/25 season.

They are managing to run a tight ship defensively - the Ton have not conceded a single goal in their last three games. Despite this, they have found the back of the net on just seven occasions this season in the league, making them one of the lowest scorers in the Scottish Championship in 2024/25.

As things stand, Morton and Millen have declined to comment on the investigation - the club have yet to communicate with the media on the incident and also have not made an official statement.