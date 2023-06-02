News you can trust since 1873
Hibs announce testimonial year for club legend

Hibs have announced a testimonial year for club legend David Gray.
By Craig Fowler
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The Scottish Cup-winning captain has been with the Easter Road side for nine seasons and will be celebrated with a match at Easter Road and a special dinner next campaign.

Gray famously netted the winning goal as Hibs ended 114 years of hurt to lift football’s oldest trophy when they defeated Rangers 3-2 at Hampden Park in 2016.

Gray was a popular player with Hibs for seven seasons before moving on to the coaching staff. He had two stints as interim manager in the 2021/22 after Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney were dismissed, respectively.

David Gray heads home the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final as Hibs defeated Rangers. Picture: SNSDavid Gray heads home the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final as Hibs defeated Rangers. Picture: SNS
The opponent is still to be named for the testimonial game, which will take place at Easter Road on Sunday, October 15. The special dinner will be held the month prior on Saturday, September 9.

Hibs will announce further events celebrating the 35-year-old across the course of the year.

