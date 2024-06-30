Hibs attacker singing a redemption song for doubters among the Easter Road faithful

McKirdy is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring a screamer in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Edinburgh City. | SNS Group

‘You live the life you’ve been given,’ says battling Harry

Harry McKirdy understands why some Hibs fans have given up all hope of ever seeing the free-spirited forward flourish at Easter Road. But he’s determined to inspire genuine belief among the faithful - after being handed a fresh start by new gaffer David Gray.

A year on from the devastating diagnosis that saw McKirdy undergo heart surgery, the 27-year-old returned to the starting line-up as Hibs beat Edinburgh City 5-0 yesterday, scoring a wonder goal as part of a starting XI given 45 minutes of semi-competitive action at Meadowbank. Having taken baby steps back to fitness after surgery, he admits that going on loan to Swindon in the second half of last season was a leap too far.

But he’s been working hard under the guidance of new manager Gray. And knows that he’s got a point to prove to supporters who had written him off, admitting: “I get that. I’m a football fan and if someone does nothing in two years, you'll probably forget about them and lose patience and hope.

“But I know I’m good enough to play and have a successful year at Hibs. I need it and the club needs it as well so hopefully we can help each other.

“It was a year ago today when I had the scan showing up the issue. It has probably taken a year to get relatively fit but I’m getting there now - and I’ve got a lot to prove.

“It’s been tough. But you live the life you’ve been given at the time. The first year was frustrating, I didn’t score goals - and then the second year was just about being fit and healthy. Walking becomes more important than not scoring a goal in a while.

“It’s tougher for your family and friends. When it’s yourself, you just have to get on with it. It’s nice to be back out playing football.”

Admitting he was seeking a new chapter in football, McKirdy added: “Hopefully. It’s been a difficult few years for Hibs. I look at myself and I’m frustrated, I’ve not really played.

“It’s not been good for Hibs. I’ve got a lot to prove - and I think everyone involved with Hibs has a lot to prove. I think I’ve got enough to help us push on, but we’ll see what happens.”

Gray, who was part of the backroom staff under Nick Montgomery, Lee Johnson, Shaun Maloney and Jack Ross, has been a source of motivation and support since the tail end of last season, when he was doing his fourth stint at interim manager. Part of the job involved welcoming McKirdy back into the fold.

“I left Swindon early last year; it was probably too early for me to be playing football,” said the attacker. “I could have had a long summer - but I came in and trained, and it was the gaffer I was working with most days.

“I’ve got a good relationship with him. But at the end of the day it’s down to me.

“It does not matter who the manager is, if you perform well, you will get a chance to play. If you don’t, I’ll probably be sent out the door. It’s up to me now.”

Alluding to a couple of social media posts that got him in trouble early in his Hibs career, McKirdy – signed in September 22 but restricted to just a handful of starts under Johnson and then Montgomery - said: “I need to get myself fit and need to stay out of trouble with certain things. I just want a fresh start and be given a chance. I know I’m good enough to play here, although I’ve probably not shown it here yet.

“I’ve played four games since I’ve been here, I’ve never had a fresh start. I don’t think many signings come in and have as little chances as I’ve had - although I probably didn’t take the few I had.

“I felt really harshly treated in the first year; everyone has got a story. But I’m feeling good now and I’m putting weight on again.