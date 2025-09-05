A Hibs transfer deal with Manchester City has been announced by the club.

Hibs have confirmed the move of a young goalkeeper to Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, for what the club describe as a ‘substantial fee.’

Goalkeeper Ben Vickery had been with the Citizens for a trial and impressed during his time down south. With the player keen on a move and the club not wanting to miss out on financial rewards from cashing in on the prospect, a deal has been struck to see him head to England on a permanent basis.

Currently, the senior goalkeeping options at Hibs are Jordan Smith, Raphael Sallinger and Murray Johnston, with Vickery called up by both Scotland and England at youth level. Sporting director Malky Mackay insists it’s a deal that has ended up making sense for all parties.

Mackay said: “Ben is a young player with a lot of potential, which is why there was a lot of interest in him from elite clubs below the border. Developing young players with this potential is credit to our staff and the Hibernian FC Academy.

“When clubs like Manchester City show interest in one of our young players, understandably it becomes an opportunity that’s difficult for them to turn down. After Ben’s successful trial, we worked hard with Manchester City to get a deal that represented his true value rather than the player running his contract down and Hibs receiving the usual training compensation.

“We’d like to thank Manchester City for how they conducted themselves during the negotiations, and wish Ben all the best for the future.”

A statement from Hibs reads: “We can confirm that young goalkeeper Ben Vickery has officially joined English Premier League side Manchester City on a permanent transfer. The Club has received a substantial fee for the 16-year-old and the deal includes a sell-on.

“Vickery joined Hibs aged 10 and developed during his time in the Club’s Academy, going on to feature for Darren McGregor’s Under-18s last season at the tender age of 15.Alongside impressing in Hibs’ Academy, the young ‘keeper has also been involved with Scotland’s youth set-up, featuring for their Under-16s.”

Vickery is the latest in a line of talents from Scottish clubs who have moved south of the border at a young age including Ben Doak, Aidan Borland and Rory Wilson. Fletcher Boyd left Aberdeen this week for Aston Villa’s academy this week, having had senior exposure at Pittodrie.