A loan transfer exit has been confirmed by Hibs with development in mind

Hibs have confirmed the loan exit of midfielder Jacob MacIntyre, as he joins Championship side Arbroath.

The League One champions have sealed a six-month deal for the Easter Road talent, who built experience out on loan with Kelty Hearts last term at League One level. MacIntyre was part of Gray’s senior team in pre-season but with the transfer window now concluded in Leith, the teenager is being put back out on loan to aid his development.

He has been at Hibs since the age of nine and made his debut in 2024. Alongside a loan at Arbroath, who were promoted to the second tier last season, the midfielder will still be in and around Hibs training.

Gray said: “This is a great opportunity for Jacob to go out and get more experience playing senior football at a very competitive level, whilst also continuing to train with the first team squad here. Jacob is a player who impressed me in pre-season and he has thoroughly benefitted from training with the first team squad.

“I am glad we will be able to closely monitor his progress whilst he continues his development out on loan. He had a great season last year with Kelty and I am sure he will kick-on again in the Scottish Championship with Arbroath. We wish him the best of luck with move.”

A Hibs statement adds: “Hibernian midfielder Jacob MacIntyre has joined Arbroath on loan until 1 January, 2026. The 19-year-old midfielder has joined up with the Red Lichties who currently sit third in the Scottish Championship table. Jacob has been part of the Hibernian FC Academy since the age of nine, progressing through the age grades before making his senior first team debut in March 2024.

“Last season, Jacob enjoyed a strong season in Scottish League One, playing 27 times for Kelty Hearts – scoring three times and helping Kelty to a sixth-place finish. Over the summer, the talented youngster has been training with the Hibs first team squad during pre-season, featuring in several friendlies, and will now continue his development at Arbroath in the Scottish Championship. The move will see MacIntyre play and train with Arbroath, alongside continuing to train with the Hibs First Team at HTC during the week.

Arbroath’s co-managers, Colin Hamilton and David Gold, said: “We are thrilled to get this move over the line. Jacob is a terrific young talent, and we saw first hand last season just how dangerous he can be. When we heard he was available, we jumped at the chance to get him in and are looking forward to working with him this year to help our side, and Jacob’s development.”

An Arbroath statement reads: “Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the short-term signing of Hibernian midfielder Jacob MacIntyre. MacIntyre spent last season on loan at Kelty Hearts, making 27 appearances and finding the net three times, including twice in our 3-2 defeat at New Central Park in December. We would like to thank Hibernian for their support in completing this deal. Jacob will wear the number 15. Welcome to Gayfield, Jacob.”