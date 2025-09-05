It’s a late deal announced by Hibs after the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Hibs have announced another transfer, as Zach Mitchell arrives from Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

The defender made his Scottish football debut last season on loan at St Johnstone from the English Championship side. While Simo Valakari’s side were ultimately relegated, the centre-back caught the eye with some impressive displays in the backline, with Hibs head coach David Gray one manager taking note.

Now Hibs have managed to get this over the line as summer transfer dealings come to a conclusion. They also managed to sign midfielder Dan Barlaser from Middlesbrough for the duration of the Premiership season before the transfer deadline on Monday, with Gray pleased to have more defensive cover.

Gray said: “We’re delighted to bring Zach into the building. Zach is a player that caught my eye during his brief spell at St Johnstone last season. He is a young defender with some great attributes and will add extra versatility, strength and depth to our back line. He is a young defender who is comfortable on the ball and has a good physical presence. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Hibs sporting director, Malky Mackay, said: “We’re pleased to be able to bring Zach to our club. Zach gives us extra strength in depth in our defensive options and is another talented, ambitious young player to add to the dressing room. I would like to thank Charlton for their support with the move and we’re all excited to work with him.”

A club statement reads: “We are excited to announce that talented defender Zach Mitchell has joined the Hibees on loan from the duration of the 2025/26 campaign! The 20-year-old joins on loan from English Championship side Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the season.

“The promising young defender is a product of the Charlton youth system – working his way through the age grades before making over 20 senior appearances for the London side. The 6 ft 2’ defender is comfortable both in and out of possession and has enjoyed loan spells at Colchester United and most recently, St Johnstone.

Charlton Athletic’s statement adds: “Zach Mitchell has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old academy graduate has made 20 appearances for the club since earning his professional debut in November 2022.

“The defender now links up with Hibs for the third loan spell of his career following temporary stays at Colchester United and St Johnstone. Everyone at the club wishes Zach the very best of luck during his time in Edinburgh.”