Rookie gaffer’s man management skills evident in dramatic Dons draw

There’s no point in worrying about what might have been. Little to be gained from acknowledging that even a tweak to the scoring order in last night’s dramatic draw with Aberdeen would probably have left David Gray more imperilled than ever.

True, we can all imagine an alternative time line where Hibs went 3-2 up deep into injury time, only to be pegged back by the last kick of the ball; it hardly takes a genius to figure out how the ‘same old Hibs’ narrative would have played out in those circumstances. And it should be obvious that, at 2-1 and 3-2 down, rookie head coach Gray was very probably on his way out.

But none of that matters, really. Not when set against the sheer shock factor, in this season of calamitous collapses and chaotic craziness, of Gray’s men actually getting part of the job done.

Vibes may count for nothing when it comes to the league table. And Hibs remain rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership for reasons that cannot be ignored.

From the fight and flair demonstrated by Elie Youan to the sheer joy on the face of Rocky Bushiri when he bagged that late, late equaliser in last night’s 3-3 draw with Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen, though, there were plenty of positive signs. As well as a few lingering problems still be addressed before Saturday’s trip to Fir Park.

One El of a player

What, exactly, was all that furore about playing keepy-up at Dens Park about? It was slightly baffling at the time. And seems ridiculous now.

Having come in for criticism from ex-pros and irate fans for something that really didn’t matter in last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Dundee, Youan – who had been virtually dragged away from confrontations with home supporters the last time Hibs were at Easter Road – was outstanding last night. And deserved to be applauded for his efforts.

Gray, asked if the French attacker has shown a resilience that often gets overlooked in assessing his qualities, said: “Yes, he has. But I think I mentioned the point during the week. Anyone who knows Elie Youan, he's happiest when he's playing.

“He just wants to play football, he loves it. He's happiest when he's playing and that's what he's interested in, not the noise that goes around it. I'm sure it'll be very difficult at times, but that's where he's happiest and you've seen that against Aberdeen.

“He had moments again where he was really bright, really sharp, obviously difficult to play against because of the attributes he's got. And obviously he's still getting back to full fitness.

“Remember he had a bit of an injury at the start of the season so he's getting more minutes into his legs now. That can only be a positive for him and for the team.”

Elie getting involved in an Instagram spat – one for the kids – with Marvin Bartley today may have been something Gray could have done without. But this is the entertainment industry, right?

Anyone got a goalie?

Gray has no option but to pretend that Jordan Smith did just fine in his first league start, at any level, since 2021. Having benched Josef Bursik, a fair enough decision given the former England Under-21 goalkeeper’s many mistakes since becoming the new gaffer’s first signing in the summer, the rookie head coach now faces a conundrum over his No. 2.

Maybe getting 90 minutes under his belt will help the veteran back-up to settle. Perhaps he’s managed to get the one big howler out of his system. Is Max Boruc available for Fir Park?

Rocky rolling with the punches

Gray is too modest to say as much himself. But Rocky Bushiri’s dramatic late equaliser represents a victory of man management by the Hibs coaching staff.

Wild scenes as Bushiri is engulfed by team-mates following his late, late equaliser. | SNS Group

Yes, Bushiri gets all the credit in the world for staying professional, remaining focused and being ready to step into the starting XI during his long months without much game time. The big man, one of the most popular characters at the club, is a brilliant example of how to deal with set-backs.

But Gray and his staff clearly handled the situation with honesty, sensitivity and a degree of skill. Given the number of changes made to the match day squad over the season, with players dropping in and out of the group from week to week, those skills will be needed.

Point made - but just the one

Hibs remain in 12th place. They head to Motherwell on Saturday as outsiders. Very little of substance has changed as a result of picking up a single point at home to Aberdeen.

Gray can NOT head into December with just a single league win to his name as gaffer. He needs a win – a statement win, away from home, against opponents who carry a bit of heft and threat – to guarantee more breathing space heading into a truly daunting series of fixtures. Or we could be right back where we started, worrying about ifs and buts.