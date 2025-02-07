Scott Brown’s Championship leaders fall to late Rocky knockout

David Gray hopes progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals will make at least a minor dent in the Hibs finances, as the manager praised the club hierarchy for continuing to back him in the transfer market. The club announced losses of over £7 million earlier today.

Gray, speaking after Rocky Bushiri’s late goal saw the visitors edge out Championship leaders Ayr United at Somerset Park, said of the shock figures: “It’s something I’m aware about. There have been conversations about it but it’s more a question for the hierarchy.

“My full focus and job is to make sure performances on the pitch keep improving because that’s where we’ve been letting ourselves down in recent times. That’s my job description.

“One thing I’d say is the club has been really supportive of me. I go back to the transfer window at the start of the season. The continued support from the Gordon family and communication to me in January as well, the support is fully there.

“The club are comfortable with it. My full focus is to get the right results on the pitch. Wins like this will help because we will get a bit of a reward for success.”

Admitting it had been a relief to progress at the expense of former Easter Road favourite Scott Brown’s Ary, Gray said: “I’m delighted to be in the next round. A lot was made when the draw came out about the potential upset and the magic of the Cup, the cameras coming down here.

“Everything about that was geared up for a potential upset and Ayr are doing fantastic in the Championship. We always knew it would be a tricky test.

“It definitely shows our steely nature. Our character and mentality was questioned this season - and rightly so given where we were and during adversity.

“There were a lot of questions asked. Not just on this run, but on numerous times this season we’ve come up with the goods.

“Full credit to the boys for getting the job done. The character of the group is really strong.

“I can’t praise Rocky enough since he took his opportunity coming back into the team. Think back to how his season has gone, he hasn’t played the minutes he would’ve liked.

“But his level of professionalism and attitude every day, to keep going and waiting for his chance he’s really developed into a leader at the back. He’s popped up with a couple of big goals now which is a real credit to him, and he really deserves it.

“We felt there was a goal in us. We missed a couple of big chances; we relied on Smudge (Jordan Smith) in the first half making a great save from George Oakley.

“It was never going to be pretty. I felt the longer it went on, fitness levels would be important. Delighted we managed to get over the line and into the next round.”