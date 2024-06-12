Hibs boss identifies key backroom recruits - but no space for one fan favourite
David Gray hopes to finalise his Hibs backroom staff by the end of the week, with deals for Liam Craig and Craig Samson close to completion. But former Easter Road favourite Marvin Bartley is NOT being considered for a role at East Mains.
Gray, officially promoted from interim head coach to become Nick Montgomery’s replacement last week, has been working hard to recruit a coaching team ahead of a busy pre-season. After failing in a bid to lure Liam Fox away from his role at Hearts, Gray offered former team-mate Craig the chance to become his assistant manager. Craig will leave his role as Callum Davidson’s No. 2 at Queen’s Park in favour of a return to Easter Road, where he spent two seasons as a player.
Hibs are also working on hiring Samson as goalkeeper coach. Currently in a similar role with Aberdeen, the former Hibs No. 1 is also eager to sign on for Gray’s first proper managerial gig.
Despite persistent rumours linking him with a role, however, it is understood that former Queen of the South boss – and Hibs cult hero - Marvin Bartley will not take up a position on Gray’s staff. Scottish Cup-winning captain Gray, who has served four stints as interim manager, stepped into the role of caretaker again following Montgomery’s dismissal with two games of the season remaining – and was then offered the role of gaffer last week.
He has been accepted as a candidate on the latest UEFA Pro Licence course being run by the Scottish FA, where his fellow students will include Hearts boss Steven Naismith. Hibs return to pre-season training next week.