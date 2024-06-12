Hibs boss identifies key backroom recruits - but no space for one fan favourite

David Gray is putting his coaching team together.

Two former Hibees set for Easter Road returns

David Gray hopes to finalise his Hibs backroom staff by the end of the week, with deals for Liam Craig and Craig Samson close to completion. But former Easter Road favourite Marvin Bartley is NOT being considered for a role at East Mains.

Gray, officially promoted from interim head coach to become Nick Montgomery’s replacement last week, has been working hard to recruit a coaching team ahead of a busy pre-season. After failing in a bid to lure Liam Fox away from his role at Hearts, Gray offered former team-mate Craig the chance to become his assistant manager. Craig will leave his role as Callum Davidson’s No. 2 at Queen’s Park in favour of a return to Easter Road, where he spent two seasons as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are also working on hiring Samson as goalkeeper coach. Currently in a similar role with Aberdeen, the former Hibs No. 1 is also eager to sign on for Gray’s first proper managerial gig.

Despite persistent rumours linking him with a role, however, it is understood that former Queen of the South boss – and Hibs cult hero - Marvin Bartley will not take up a position on Gray’s staff. Scottish Cup-winning captain Gray, who has served four stints as interim manager, stepped into the role of caretaker again following Montgomery’s dismissal with two games of the season remaining – and was then offered the role of gaffer last week.