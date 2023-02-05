Hibs boss provides injury updates on Kevin Nisbet, Harry McKirdy and Joe Newell

McKirdy and Joe Newell both limped off with injuries in the 1-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley, the forward jarring his ankle and leaving the ground on crutches. He will undergo a scan to assess the damage.

But there is better news on Nisbet. The top scorer missed out in Paisley after pulling up with a hamstring problem in the midweek draw at Ross County, but the injury is not as bad as first feared. Hibs have two weeks before Kilmarnock come to Easter Road on February 18 and Johnson believes Nisbet could make it.

“I think that's possible,” he said. “That will depend on exactly how he feels and we'll do all the testing required to make sure he comes back 100 per cent.”

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy is helped off the pitch after just 17 minutes. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

He added: “This was the best case scenario as it was the lightest of hamstring strains. Nizzy has shown what a big player he is for us this season and we look forward to having him back playing shortly.”

Nisbet has scored eight goals in nine games and nearly moved to Millwall for more than £2 million last week, only for the deal to fall through. Wigan Athletic – managed by former Hibs boss Shaun Maloeny – failed in an attempt to sign him on Monday.

Harry McKirdy's new pink flamengo mohican haircut didn't bring him any luck. Picture: Roddy Scott / SNS

McKirdy started in his absence against St Mirren, but limped off after 17 minutes and Newell also came off with a knock in the second half.

The manager explained: “Joe Newell seems a little but better than Harry McKirdy does. It's difficult to say [on McKirdy] in those first 48 hours but he's rocked his ankle and we'll need to make sure there's no weight-bearing on it and then we'll get it scanned in the next 48 hours.”