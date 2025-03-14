Cadden follows Smith in contract extension as gaffer lays foundations

Another first-team player secured for the future. Another ‘core’ player guaranteed to make David Gray’s life easier as the young manager looks to build something special at Hibs.

Less than a week after goalkeeper Jordan Smith’s new deal was announced, Chris Cadden today put pen to paper on an extended contract tying him to his Easter Road employers until 2027.

For Gray, a key figure on the coaching staff when Cadden was working his way back from a serious Achilles’ tendon injury, this feels like an important piece of the puzzle. A cornerstone of his grand plan, even.

“That's the core of the club,” said the gaffer, when asked about his hopes of tying more experienced pros down before the end of the current campaign, Gray adding: “Chris fully understands what it means to play for the club and the expectations of playing for the club. Having players like that in your dressing room, it drives the standards every day.

“It certainly makes my life easier as well. When I'm coming in on day one this season, he obviously knew me, he knew how I would work. Clearly first-hand in terms of having worked with me before.

“In my new role now, he's been a massive driver in what I'm trying to do here every day. Having people like that, that drive the standards, is something that when new players come in, they see people like him, and they can learn from him. He's one of a number.

“Joe Newell and boys like that have been here for a few years now. They are the core of the club and will; keep the club ticking over, probably long after I'm away.

“Chris is another one that fully deserves it as well. Since he joined the club, he's been brilliant.

“He had a real significant injury, which was a massive blow for him when he was doing so well. He's a player I've always admired; a player I've done a lot of work with in terms of playing in the same position when I first moved into the coaching side.

Brilliant professional battling back from injury

“I've done a lot of work with him individually. He's a brilliant professional, so he's always wanting to learn. Even now, he's always wanting to get better.

“He always picks people’s brains, not just me but all the coaching staff. His level of performance has been very consistent. He's pretty much ever present this year to a certain extent.

“At the start of the season, he was still probably in the shadow of his injury a little bit, with such a significant injury he had. I know you're back in 12 months, but there's always that hangover off the back of it, trying to get back to his full level. I think he's getting there all the time, which is great.

“Again, full credit to him for how hard he works. It's a word I've used a lot already today, about being professional and the right type of people.

“He definitely comes into that bracket every single day in the training ground. He tries his absolute hardest. He's brilliant for the group, brilliant character, really understands what it means to play for Hibs.

“You can't have enough of them in your dressing room. It's fantastic the club have managed to secure him for another couple of years. It's my job to try and keep improving him.”

The wingback, now 28, joined Hibs under Jack Ross in 2021. Apart from that year spent recovering from surgery, he’s endured some rough times under a series of different managers as the whole team struggled.

Competition for places

Gray likes the fact that Cadden is still having to fight for game time, with Socceroos star Lewis Miller providing the most direct competition, the boss saying: “That's, again, the beauty of a strong squad. Even at the moment, in that particular area that he plays, we've got a variety of people that can play in there.

“He has been left out at times, but he always reacts in the right way. Yes, he's disappointed. He always will be disappointed when he doesn’t' play. Same as any other player, all desperate to play.

“But he always responds in the right way, which is to still do the right things. He fully supports the players when he's not playing. Again, part of why you want to keep players like this at the football club.

“And then when he gets his opportunity, he's proven on a number of occasions that he's very good at the level, very solid in a number of positions as well.

“He can play the full of the right-hand side. So if we play a back four, he can play a right back, he can play a right midfield.

“Right wing-back is probably where we're getting the best out of him right now. The shape at the minute is really benefiting him on a personal level. And he's always had that quality on the ball and his crossing ability.

“We just need to add a few more goals to his game. That's something we're trying to work on now. But if he starts adding that as well, he'll be an even bigger asset to the club.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay believes Cadden’s signing is an important step for the club, explaining: “Every squad needs players who are role models for youngsters. Those who lead by example, in terms of how they train, how they act day-to-day and how they represent our badge. Chris embodies these qualities and the culture at HTC is better for him being part of our club.”