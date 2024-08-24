Ex-Hibee Simon Murray (L) and current Hibs target Luke McCowan see the lighter side of training. | SNS Group

Dundee midfielder in spotlight - but striker can’t be ignored

While a lot of the focus will obviously be on the midfield talent subject to an old-fashioned transfer tug-of-war, it’s fair to assume that AN Other in the Dundee starting line-up will be looking to attract a few admiring glances at Easter Road this afternoon. Feelings of what might have been, along with a healthy dash of nostalgia, will be very much in the air whenever Simon Murray goes rampaging down a channel or barging into an unsuspecting Hibs defender as the striker bids for a guest star role in the Luke McCowan Show.

With Hibs still waiting for an official response to their third – and final? – bid for McCowan, nobody expected there to be any major movement before this fixture was out of the way. As for what happens after full-time, well, the answer to that question may not be become entirely clear until shortly before 11 pm on Friday …

What would be the effect, for instance, of a Man of the Match performance – in a Dundee win, no less - from McCowan? Hibs fans would be clamouring for the signing to happen. Just as Dundee supporters would demand that their club show ambition by retaining the skipper.

Deploying the sort of straight bat that would have won admiration at the other Old Trafford currently playing host to test cricket, Hibs boss David Gray responded to a question about the “intrigue” inherent in the situation yesterday by declaring: “It might for some people. For me he plays for Dundee.

“That does not change between now and the game. My full focus is on how we beat Dundee so that is all I am going to talk about on that one, to be honest.”

The gaffer was more forthcoming on what to expect from old team-mate Murray – who chose Dundee over Hibs for personal reasons when leaving Ross County in the summer, despite the Easter Road club making him a solid offer – in the heat of battle, Gray saying: “I do know him well. He’s someone I have already touched on – he forces you to defend all day.

“He tests you; the players know what’s coming. He is a constant threat in terms of always on the move, always forcing you to chase things. He chases lost causes at times.

“When I used to play with him, I used to enjoy it because he used to sometimes make my bad balls look quite good! That’s what you are definitely going to get from him, that high energy and work rate that he’s always had.

“He has done really well. He was a player I enjoyed playing with, just because of his enthusiasm and effort every single week. I think you saw it last season when he had a fantastic season, so we are well aware of the danger he causes - and we will make sure everyone is ready for it.

“Dundee are very well organised; they have got good individuals. A lot of energy – they are a high energy team. They play forward, they force you to defend – they are in good form at the moment and full of confidence.”

Dundee are chasing a first win at Easter Road since 2001, one of those remarkable stats that crop up from time to time. With Hibs still chasing their first point on Match Day 3 of the Scottish Premiership season, few would be willing to call this contest with any certainty.

Hibs should be strengthened, at least, by the availability of on-loan Celtic midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon, signed before last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park – but obviously barred from playing against his parent club.

Gray declared Kwon eligible to feature, either from the start or as a sub, saying: “Having been at Celtic and St Mirren on loan as well, it is not as if it’s his first loan out of Celtic and he has to find his feet. He understands Scottish football. I have had many chats with him that have gone really well, and he has settled in really well.

“You can see the qualities has got in terms of technical ability but also his athleticism as well. I am delighted with that as well.

“He is available for selection, 100 per cent. He comes into the squad. This extra week has been good for everyone, more minutes for players in their legs at the weekend which helps.

“In terms of competition for places, I have been saying for a number of weeks that the stronger the squad can be and the more competitive it is, it means everyone has to raise their game. I think that’s a healthy environment for everyone to be involved in.”