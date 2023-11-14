Several key Hibs figures will look to secure extension's in the upcoming transfer window

It's been a turbulent first quarter of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season for Hibs as they've undergone a management shift as well as a European Conference League qualifying battle and Viaplay Cup semi-final heart-break.

With the international break now underway, the Hibees have sent off the likes of Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and Lewis Miller to their respective countries where they will now hope to continue their form on the international stage.

With January fast approaching, the two week break in play could be the perfect opportunity for Nick Montgomery to assess his options ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The ex-Sheffield United star, who joined Easter Road in September, is yet to have an impact in the transfer market in Scotland and will hope to use January as a chance to strengthen the defensive areas of his squad that have recently allowed wins to slip away.