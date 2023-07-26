Hibs cult heroes reunited as former Hearts star earns chance

Hibs cult heroes Efe Ambrose and Marvin Bartley have been reunited at League One club Queen of the South.

Bartley began his managerial career at Palmerston Park earlier this year and has brought his former team-mate on a short-term deal as he prepares for his first full season in the dugout. Ambrose spent a promising loan stint with Hibs during the second half of the 2016/17 season and went on to earn a permanent deal at Easter Road at the end of the campaign.

After departing for Derby County in February 2019, the former Nigeria international has spells with Livingston, St Johnston, Dunfermline and Greenock Morton before agreeing to join Bartley’s squad until the end of the year.

After putting pen to paper, Ambrose told the club website: “I’m happy to be joining Marvin at Queens and to get back amongst a squad. When I got the call, I jumped at the chance to sign. I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the boys and hopefully my experience and knowledge will add value to the team.”

Bartley added “With the injuries and suspensions we have just now we needed to add to the squad and I’m grateful Efe has joined on a short deal. He is someone I have known for a long time so I know what he brings and what we will get. We have a lot of talented young players, but we are currently short of senior heads. Efe will give us that experience. He is also a great character to have around the dressing room.”

Former Hearts star handed Robins trial

Former Hearts defender Michael Smith has joined English League One club Cheltenham Town on trial.

Michael Smith received a guard of honour after the final game of the season against Hibs. Picture: SNS

The 19-times capped Northern Ireland international moved to Tynecastle in the summer of 2017 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Jam Tarts before he was named on a list of players to be released earlier this summer. His search for a new club has taken Smith to the third tier of the English game after he was handed a chance to impress with the League One Robins.

Smith featured for Cheltenham in a pre-season friendly against Bristol City on Tuesday night and manager Wade Elliott revealed why he wanted to take a look at the former Hearts man.