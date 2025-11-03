Hibs’ clash with Rangers was the subject of possible issues in Glasgow next month.

Hibs’ clash with Rangers in December has been moved - as a logistical headache is avoided.

David Gray’s side have already faced the Ibrox side twice this term, a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter final defeat in Govan and a 1-0 loss at Easter Road in the Premiership last week. They were set to meet again on December 14th, a Sunday due to Rangers’ Europa League involvement versus Ferencvaros in Hungary on the Thursday, but that presented an issue.

St Mirren reached the Premier Sports Cup final on Saturday after defeating Motherwell 4-1 and Celtic joined them there 24 hours later, getting the better of Rangers by a 3-1 margin. That fixture is also set for Hampden Park on December 14th which presented the logistical headache of two capacity matches at Ibrox and the national stadium on the same day.

Why has Rangers vs Hibs been moved?

The SPFL and decision makers have come together and ensured that four fanbases don’t descend on Glasgow in the one afternoon, moving Hibs’ trip to Rangers back by a day. A Hibs statement reads: “The date and kick-off time for our William Hill Premiership fixture with Rangers in December has changed.

“The fixture was due to take place on Sunday 14 December, however, due to the Premier Sports Cup Final being played on the same day in Glasgow – the fixture has been rearranged to Monday 15 December; kick-off at 7:45pm at Ibrox Stadium.”

Rangers added: “Our game against Hibernian will now take place a day later than originally scheduled, on Monday 15 December, kicking off at 19:45 at Ibrox Stadium.”

David Gray on Hibs defeat vs Rangers

Danilo’s low effort in the first half was enough to separate the sides last week in Hibs’ narrow loss. Gray, who’s side drew with Livingston at the weekend, said: “I thought we were masters of our own downfall, really. We probably gave away a goal at the start, after starting well in terms of being on the front foot. We give away a poor goal. And then our quality wasn’t where it need to be to get back into the game early enough.

“But I'm sitting here having had the best couple of chances in the game as well, and restricted Rangers to very few, if anything actually, to be honest. So I I feel like it's a real opportunity missed because of that, because of the way the game went. I think the penalty is obviously a huge moment. People miss penalties. I wouldn't blame someone for missing a penalty. I think the biggest frustration for me and why it makes it tough to take is probably because I don't think there's a lot in the game.

“It wasn't as if the Rangers have come and swept us away and we feel like we were well beaten. Absolutely not, which makes it tough to take. But from our point of view, how we get better, I think we weren't as good in the final third as we needed to be.”